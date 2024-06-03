The New Patriotic Party's flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has joined calls for a new constitution

He said the 1992 constitution had served its purpose of stabilising Ghana's democracy and there was a need for a new one to address the country's new challenges

He said the new constitution would focus on improving the economy and not so much on democracy

In an address to the Volta Regional House of Chiefs in Ho during his regional tour, he pledged to review the 1992 Constitution if elected president.

He said the new constitution he would spearhead would focus more on economic development than on ensuring democratic stability.

He noted that Ghana had stabilised its democracy under the 1992 constitution for the past 30 years; however, a new constitution that would catalyse the country’s economic development was needed.

He said the constitution’s amendments would address the current economic challenges and promote development, ensuring stable economic growth and prosperity for all.

He said that by aligning the constitution with Ghana’s economic goals, the country's democratic feats can be replicated in the economy.

Dr Bawumia has promised to prioritise economic stability and growth if he becomes president.

Bawumia promises to reduce the president’s powers

Dr Bawumia also assured the chiefs that the days of a strong and all-powerful president were long gone.

He said the era in which presidents were expected to be very powerful to maintain political stability was outdated, hence his decision to reduce the president’s powers.

He advocated for more participatory and decentralised democracy to enrich the country’s democratic credentials while supporting economic growth.

Akufo-Addo supports calls for constitutional review

YEN.com.gh reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo has joined calls for Ghana’s constitution to be reviewed to tackle governance lapses since it came into force in 1992.

Speaking at an event commemorating 30 years of the referendum that ushered in the 1992 constitution of Ghana, the president said that just like any living thing, the constitution must grow and reflect the changing times.

In a pre-recorded video to mark the 30th anniversary of the referendum that approved the constitution, Nana Akufo-Addo said,

“We should never forget though that the constitution is a living document, and so whenever circumstances require, we should be prepared to make the necessary amendments to affect the needs of contemporary and future times.”

Although the Fourth Republican Constitution of 1992, which followed a decades-old military regime, is Ghana’s most successful, it has been criticised for many loopholes.

