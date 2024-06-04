The New Patriotic Party flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged the clergy to use their positions to preach peace and tolerance ahead of the December polls

He said Ghana's harmonious religious diversity has made it the envy of West Africa and thus urged that it should be maintained

He drew inspiration from his family which he revealed contains both Christians and Muslims

The New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has urged the clergy to promote harmonious religious diversity, especially as the country heads for the 2024 polls.

He said the acceptance of various religious viewpoints and individuals is essential to ensuring the peace and stability of the nation for development.

Dr Bawumia is a staunch advocate for religious tolerance.

In a meeting with the clergy in Accra on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, he noted that Ghana’s enviable religious tolerance has made it the most peaceful country in the West African sub-region and one of the most stable in Africa.

He said the only way to maintain such stability is to foster camaraderie among the various religious sects in the country and ensure faith-driven development.

He urged the clergy to continue advocating for peace and tolerance and preventing political clashes in their communities.

Bawumia on religious diversity in his family

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia also revealed that his call for harmonious religious diversity is not simply a buzzword for him but an everyday phenomenon.

He said his family is his first reference point for promoting harmonious religious diversity.

He noted that his father, a Muslim, had married his mother when she was still a Christian.

Even though his mother converted to Islam shortly after the marriage, several of his siblings became Christians.

He said out of his father’s 17 surviving children, nine are Christians and eight are Muslims.

He added that he was a Methodist Boys Brigade member during his childhood in Tamale despite his Islamic faith. He continues to support the National Methodist Boys Brigade as its patron.

He said he does so simply because he has witnessed its positive impact on the lives of boys who joined.

Bawumia says God can use him to transform Ghana

YEN.com.gh reported that the New Patriotic Party presidential candidate has pledged to collaborate with the clergy to address the country's developmental challenges.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia spoke in Takoradi on Thursday, May 2, during a meeting with clergy members during his Western Regional campaign tour.

According to him, just as God used kings of old to bring development to His people in the Bible, God can also use him to bring development to Ghana.

"I believe that something good can come from Walewale, and if God says that it should come from Walewale, it will come from Walewale," he stated.

