The Tema-Mpakadan train involved in a crash suffered $2.1 million in damage, according to prosecutors in court.

State prosecutors have told an Accra High Court that Polish evaluators have determined the cost of repairing the wrecked train.

Four persons were arrested for causing the crash that damaged the new train on the Tema-Mpakadan railway line.

On April 18, 2024, the train crashed into a truck transporting cement blocks stuck on the track.

The train was conducting a test run of the train on that same rail line at that moment, resulting in the impact.

The suspects were charged with using a railway line in breach of the Railway Act, aiding in endangering persons in the train, using the railway line contrary to the Railway Act, unlawfully placing stones in the railway line contrary to the Railway Act, and causing unlawful damage. They all pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

The driver of the Hyundai truck, Abel Dzidotor, has already been jailed for six months.

Dzidotor had pleaded guilty to charges that included inconsiderate driving, unauthorised stopping, failing to produce a driver’s license and causing unlawful damage.

It was earlier reported that the government would not be responsible for repairing the train's damage because ownership has not yet been transferred to the Ghana government.

About the Tema-Mpakadan project

YEN.com.gh reported that the Tema-Mpakadan project commenced in July 2017 and was completed in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was initially scheduled for completion in July 2020.

The railway is part of the 1,000km Ghana-Burkina Faso Railway Interconnectivity Project, linking Ghana from Tema to Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou.

The government procured the trains, Modern Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs), from Poland.

