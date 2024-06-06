The Gomoa Okyereko section of the Accra-Cape Coast highway has caved in after the Ayensu River overflowed its bank

The flooding was reportedly caused by a contractor, who diverted the river because of work on the Kasoa-Cape Coast highway

Reports indicate that the diversion also caused the flooding of over 150 houses on Wednesday, June 5, 2024

Stranded residents at Gomoa Mampong have sought shelter in a local church, while drivers have been advised to use alternative routes.

The diversion affected a bridge spanning the River Ayensu.

The river was diverted by a contractor working on the Kasoa-Cape Coast highway. The diversion affected a bridge spanning the River Ayensu, which originates from the Eastern Region, flows across the Accra-Cape Coast highway at Gomoa Okyereko in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region, and flows into the sea.

Citi News reported that the diversion also caused the flooding of over 150 houses on Wednesday, June 5, 2024.

Robert Hackman, the Gomoa East District Director for the National Disaster Management Organisation, urged commuters to use alternative routes at Winneba while restoration works are undertaken on the disrupted road.

Disruption from rainfall

The Ghana Meteorological Agency has been warning Ghanaians to expect more rain and thunderstorms as the rainy season intensifies.

The agency urged Ghanaians living in low-lying and flood-prone areas to move to higher ground during the rainy season to avoid being caught by flash floods.

A storm on Monday, May 6, 2024, caused some flooding in Accra and trees to collapse on vehicles across the capital.

The Kasoa-Mallam road also witnessed some of the heaviest traffic congestion. Commuters were held up for over eight hours because flooding disrupted the roads with silt.

There are concerns that the intensity of these rainstorms may be due to climate change affecting the country’s weather pattern and intensifying rainstorms and heat waves.

Man rescued in storm drain

YEN.com.gh reported that a young man at Alajo nearly lost his life after falling into a storm drain while attempting to cross after a heavy downpour.

Residents who had seen the man struggling in the drain shouted for help and mobilised to save him. The rescue mission, which went viral, attracted varying comments from Ghanaians.

