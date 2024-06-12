Eleven people have drowned after their boat capsized while crossing the Oti River on Tuesday, June 11, 2024

The group consisted of traders returning from the Dambai market day headed for Njari in the Krachi East Municipality

So far six people have been rescued, whereas five remain missing

Eleven people, including two minors, have drowned after their boat capsized in the Oti River on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Six people have been rescued, and five others have not been found.

Six people have been rescued, while five remain missing.

Source: Getty Images

Emmanuel Atali, the Assembly member of Dambai Lakeside, said that as soon as the community heard about the capsized boat, Navy officials and local boat operators began a massive rescue operation.

This led to the rescue of four women and a baby girl.

They were rushed to the Dambai Health Centre for intensive care as the search continued for other members of the boat.

The boat's occupants had set off from Dambai, the Oti regional capital, to buy and sell on the Dambai market day. They were heading towards Njari, a farming and fishing community in the Krachi East Municipality when the unfortunate happened.

Chairman of the Boat Operators in the area, Clement Kwasi Checki, expressed grief about the event and condoled with the families and friends of those who had drowned.

The Navy and boat operators in the area are still searching for the other missing passengers.

Two children drown in Gomoa Nyanyano

Also, two school children from Kasoa have died after drowning at Gomoa Nyanyano, while one other remains missing.

Fifteen children had gone swimming, and 12 were rescued after a distress call.

The bodies of two children, estimated to be between the ages of 10 and 15, were eventually recovered. Confirming the incident, Anita Love Obo Amissah, the Municipal Chief Executive for Awutu Senya East, expressed her sorrow over the unfortunate loss of young lives during the holiday season.

She disclosed that personnel from the Ghana Education Service (GES) had visited the parents and the school owner after the tragedy to offer support and condolences.

UEW first-year student drowns

YEN.com.gh reported that Joseph Anim, a first-year student of the University of Education Winneba (UEW), has tragically lost his life.

A post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the X page of Voice of UEW reported that Joseph Aim, a Biology Education student, drowned at the beach after he went there to swim.

Also, a release by the Biological Science Students Association (BIOSSA) of UEW on February 27, 2024, confirmed the demise of Anim and expressed deep condolence to the grieving family.

Source: YEN.com.gh