A 60-year-old man died after he was run over by a speeding taxi cab at Krispo City, a suburb of Kasoa in Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central Region.

The fatality was identified in news reports as Joseph Kwaku Koranteng, a retired pastor of the Apostolic Church of Ghana at Gomoa Nyanyano.

The driver in the road crash has been arrested.

The tragic crash happened on Monday, June 24, 2024, around 3:00 PM.

Kasapa News reported that Koranteng was crossing the dual carriage Highway to go and check his BP status when the speeding Taxi cab ran into him, killing him on the spot.

The police conveyed Koranteng's body to the Mother and Child Hospital Morgue for preservation.

The driver in the road crash has been arrested and is assisting investigations at the police station.

Excessive speeding is one of Ghana's leading causes of road crashes.

This news comes after Ghanaian striker and former GPL goal king Hans Kwofie tragically lost his life in a car accident in Dadwen, in the Ashanti Region.

When the accident occurred, the 35-year-old footballer was on his way to his hometown of Dompim Pepesa.

Police officers involved in road crashes

YEN.com.gh reported that some Ghana Police Service personnel at the Nsawam Police District were involved in a road crash on the Adeiso-Nsawam road in March this year.

The incident involved a Toyota pickup truck that experienced a mechanical fault at Uptown on Adeiso-Nsawam road.

The crash victims were sent to the Nsawam Government Hospital for treatment, and police impounded the accident vehicles.

This crash came after three police officers died in a road crash at Kyekyewere along the Accra-Kumasi highway.

The Ghana Police Service confirmed the deaths in a statement.

