Accident Victim Support Ghana wants Ghanaians to pick critical lessons from the case of the Winneba Trauma Hospital patient who was controversially discharged and allegedly abandoned to die.

The President of Accident Victim Support Ghana, Rev Cyril Crabbe, told YEN.com.gh that the situation painted a picture of vulnerable accident victims' struggles.

The woman reportedly died on June 10

He stressed that the challenges of accident victims needed to be addressed holistically with solutions ranging from financial to welfare.

Crabbe suggested three solutions that could help improve the welfare of vulnerable accident victims.

“I suggest hospitals must be tasked to keep crash victims whether or not they have families.

Secondly, the social welfare department must be well-resourced because the decision to discharge the woman also depends on their lack of wherewithal.

Lastly, we must all be responsible. Churches must direct support to accident emergency wards and insist that what they give is given to victims to assist in detention and recovery.”

The elderly woman who was abandoned reportedly died on June 10, 2024, after a week of abandonment at the roadside near a bush.

The accusations went viral on social media, prompting the service's intervention.

Photos and videos shared from where she was abandoned show a woman with a cast on both legs, lying down with a wheelchair by her side.

Some eyewitnesses have alleged they saw staff from the Ambulance Service removing the said old woman from an ambulance and dumping her by the roadside.

During her admission, the elderly woman could only indicate that she was from Gomoa Ojobi in the Central Region. The hospital has yet to comment officially on the incident.

The Winneba Trauma and Specialist Hospital Medical Director was suspended amid an investigation into the incident.

The health service described the incident as disturbing and has urged the general public to be patient as investigations continue.

