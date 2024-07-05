The United States Africa Command is in search of a new home after their ouster from Niger by the military junta there

Ghana, Benin and Ivory Coast have been toured to host the new military base; however, these come with risks

Security expert, Adib Saani, weighs in on the pros and cons of hosting AFRICOM in Ghana

Following the Sahelian states' withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in January 2023, there have been concerns about the rise in terrorist activities in the region and their rapid shift away from democratic political practices.

The Sahel in 2023 had been rocked by a series of military takeovers, with the new army leaders justifying their actions with the increasing state of insecurity in the Sahel as terrorist groups gained ground.

Adib Saani has urged the government to weigh the pros and cons of expanding U.S. military presence in the country.

Source: Getty Images

With their departure, there have been concerns about the viability of regional security initiatives such as the Accra initiative to ensure the safety of yet-to-be-affected countries on the West African coastline.

As aptly put by President Akufo-Addo during a recent ECOWAS meeting, the withdrawal of the Sahelian states leaves the more prosperous coastal West African states exposed to even more terrorist attacks.

This could significantly threaten the stable democracies along the coast as well.

"Unfortunately, the recent withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger from ECOWAS to form a so-called alliance of Sahelian States is bound to undermine the cohesion of the Accra Initiative and will require prompt reflection on the way forward of the Initiative," he said.

With the United States Africa Military Command also permanently leaving their base in Niger after their ouster by the military junta there, coastal West African States are poised to play host to the force.

The United States has been a significant partner to West African countries in the fight against terrorist insurgencies, providing artillery reinforcement, training and soldiers to partner countries.

They have contributed to keeping the activities of terrorists in the region under control.

Their continuous stay in the region ensures the security benefits of many countries within the sub-region.

At a recent meeting of African Chiefs of Defence Staff in Gaborone, Botswana, Marine Corps General Michael E. Langley, Commander of the United States Africa Command (AFRICOM), said he had visited Ghana, Benin and Ivory Coast to scout for a new home for AFRICOM.

Adib Saani weighs the pros and cons of hosting the U.S. military

Reacting to the news, Adib Saani, the Executive Director of the Jatikay Centre for Human Security and Peace Building, said Ghana may be best positioned to host AFRICOM.

He explained that Ghana, under a Defense Cooperation Agreement with the United States signed during the erstwhile administration of John Mahama, allowed the U.S. army unhindered access to the country’s airspace, land, signals, etc.

“So already, in principle, the US has a presence here. However, maybe they are seeking to expand it,” he said.

He noted that while hosting AFRICOM may have security benefits, it also poses an equal measure of danger to the country.

He explained that hosting AFRICOM may put Ghana in the path of terrorist groups that have a score to settle with the U.S. military.

Thus, Ghana could inadvertently become a target for terrorists in the future.

“But we need to be extra careful taking into cognizance the fact that the terrorist might feel that the US is coming after them through us. So it makes us legitimate targets.

“I mean, JNIN and other ISIS, Al Qaeda affiliated groups operating in the Sahel have their eyes on Ghana, but before a terrorist attack, they look for the motive and the means and opportunity.

"So their motive would be that Ghana is housing or hosting the US where they are flying their drones to come attack us [the terrorists]. So they may come after Ghana,” he explained.

However, he wondered if the country was ready to bear the equal measure of danger of hosting the U.S. military force.

“In my opinion, I don't think we are ready enough, so far as security arrangement is concerned, to counter the threat of terrorism in Ghana,” he said.

Hundreds of refugees fleeing terrorist attacks enter Ghana

In the meantime, Ghana continues to receive refugees fleeing terrorist attacks from nearby Burkina Faso and Togo as terrorists get closer to the border.

In March, YEN.com.gh reported that some Togolese fled to Ghana after a suspected terror attack on some border communities.

Joy News reported that about eight people were suspected to have been killed during the attack.

According to reports, the Togolese have fled to communities like Bunkpurugu, Wenchike, and Yunyoo.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh