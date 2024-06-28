Alexander Afenyo-Markin has urged his fellow party folk and colleagues to quit passing nasty comments about the NPP flagbearer's running mate pick

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has picked Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh to second him on the party's ticket

However, some party folk have expressed strong disagreement with the choice, saying he is a bad fit

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has urged his fellow party members, colleagues and party supporters to quit infighting ahead of the party’s official running mate announcement.

After news broke that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) flagbearer, had presented the Energy Minister’s name to President Akufo-Addo, some members who were not happy with the choice have voiced their concerns.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin said the party has yet to decide on Bawumia's choice. Source: Parliament of Ghana (Facebook)

Source: Facebook

Prominent among them is the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, who says Matthew Opoku Prempeh is not the best choice.

He said the MP may not enjoy widespread support from parliament and may be unable to bridge the gap between parliament and the executive.

However, reacting to the sentiments being shared, the majority leader noted that infighting and such open disagreements about the choice of running mate are inimical to the fortunes of the party in the upcoming 2024 general election.

He said the party would fare better if it maintained a united front going into the 2024 elections.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, June 27, 2024, Afenyo-Markin advised that NPP MPs exercise caution with their statements about the flagbearer’s choice.

He said an official party decision regarding the running mate position has yet to be made, so MPs should hold their peace until then.

He added that Dr Bawumia would engage the party’s leadership and make a final decision that would benefit the party and all sympathisers.

Bawumia presents NAPO’s name to Akufo-Addo

The flagbearer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has consulted President Akufo-Addo on picking Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as his running mate.

JoyNews reports that this followed a short meeting with President Akufo-Addo at the Jubilee House, during which the vice president sought the president's counsel.

Dr Bawumia presented his choice of running mate to the president, who gave advice and thoughts before accepting it.

Dr Bawumia would now have to present his choice formally to the party to allow for deliberation and a subsequent acceptance or otherwise of the candidate.

NIB survey shows NAPO most preferred vice presidential candidate

YEN.com.gh reported that a survey by the National Intelligence Bureau revealed that Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the energy minister, is the most preferred candidate by delegates.

Out of 5,116 NPP delegates surveyed nationwide, 76.2% approved his candidacy for the running mate position.

Dr Bawumia is expected to choose a vice presidential candidate soon as the elections near.

Proofread by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh