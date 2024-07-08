Pearson Properties has launched its new groundbreaking affordable housing project in Nsawam

The project, situated a short drive away from Accra, promises to meet the diverse needs of young professionals, young families, first-time homebuyers, retirees, and real estate investors

Prices for The Greenery affordable housing project start at $24,999

YEN.com.gh spoke with Pearson Properties' CEO, Justice Kwarteng, about the ease of owning a home in the estate

Ghana's newest affordable housing project in Nsawam

The Greenery, a one to three-bedroom affordable housing project starting at $24,999, has been launched in Nsawam, one of Ghana's fast-growing urban peripheries.

Nsawam, a suburb located approximately 23 kilometres northwest of Accra, Ghana's capital, offers the perfect blend of urban and suburban living.

The spacious move-in-ready project provides payment plans spanning 48 months, underlying Pearson Properties' vision of making homeownership a reality for all.

According to the Ghana Statistical Service, the country's housing deficit stood at two million units in 2022.

While rapid urbanisation continues to deprive many Ghanaians of their dreams of owning a home in the capital, The Greenery offers an alternative worth considering.

The housing units, which went on sale in May 2024, cater to the diverse needs of Ghanaian residents seeking an inclusive urban environment committed to quality living, where residents can enjoy lower utility bills and the satisfaction of contributing to a greener plane.

The Greenery is more than just an affordable housing project; it is a commitment to sustainable living. It incorporates eco-friendly building materials and energy-efficient designs, ensuring a reduced carbon footprint.

The development features parks, playgrounds, and communal spaces that foster a sense of belonging and togetherness. The Greenery's welcoming neighbourhoods and safe environments are perks young children-bearing families can explore.

The project's prime location, with easy access to healthcare and recreational facilities, is an added advantage for retirees seeking an ideal place to enjoy their golden years.

Speaking about The Greenery's investor friendliness, Justice Kwarteng, CEO of Pearson Properties, said,

"The significant housing deficit and economic challenges present a large market opportunity for affordable housing. This means high ROI, rental income opportunities, property appreciation potential, and attractive prospects for investors."

Pearson Properties

Pearson Properties' journey to redefining Ghana's urban home ownership began five years ago. From a modest 3-bedroom house in Pokuase, the company forayed into luxury and mid-luxury homes in Manet and Achimota.

The vision for The Greenery began after Pearson Properties acquired 60 acres of land in Nsawam. This acquisition laid the groundwork for thousands of future homes as the company strives to bridge Ghana's housing gap.

Don't miss out on this chance to own a piece of paradise in Nsawam. Click here to contact Pearson Properties.

