An accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway on Tuesday, June 24, 2024, claimed the life of one person and injured several others.

The incident involved a VIP bus and an articulated truck. According to reports, the VIP bus tried to overtake a parked vehicle, veering off its lane and colliding with the truck.

The VIP bus after the crush.

Source: UGC

The reports also noted that the deceased was a female who was travelling on the bus.

Emergency response teams from the Ghana Ambulance Service, Ghana National Fire Service and the Ghana Police Service quickly arrived at the scene from Bunso.

The injured passengers were swiftly transported to Kibi and Suhum Government Hospitals for treatment.

The body of the dead passenger was deposited at the Suhum Government Hospital morgue.

The VIP company is one of the most popular transport companies but has recently experienced some road crashes.

Two persons died in a road crash at Nobewam on the Konongo-Kumasi highway, allegedly caused by wrongful overtaking.

The crash involved a Kia Granbird VIP bus and a trailer truck, leaving several others injured.

MyNewsGh reported that upon reaching a section of the road at Nobewam, the driver over several vehicles, but an oncoming vehicle caused him to swerve the bus, leading to the crash with the truck.

GTV journalist and fellow travellers escape robbery on highway

YEN.com.gh reported that GTV journalist Sayida Maltiti Sadick recounted a near-death experience on her Facebook page.

The journalist said the bus she travelled in was attacked by armed robbers around Kintampo in one of such incidents recorded at the time.

Sadick has since said they arrived safely at their destinations after what she described as a near-death experience.

