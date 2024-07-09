Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has warned Matthew Opoku Prempeh against undermining Dr Bawumia

The advice was given during the outdooring ceremony of the NPP running mate, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, at the Manhyia Palace

Otumfuo urged Opoku Prempeh to be humble and serve diligently to win victory for his party

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has issued a stern warning to the Energy Minister and running mate of the New Patriotic Party, Matthew Opoku Prempeh, not to disappoint the NPP’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

He said this at an introduction ceremony at the Manhyia Palace on July 9, 2024, when the upper echelon of the NPP formally introduced Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the party’s running mate to the Asantehene.

Otumfuo has urged NAPO to be humble and serve Dr Bawumia diligently.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said Matthew Opoku Prempeh must not act in any way that would undermine the authority of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as they partner on the NPP’s presidential ticket.

He urged the Energy Minister to be humble, diligently serve as running mate, and heed every instruction given to him by Dr Bawumia.

The Otumfuo further commented on allegations concerning Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s behaviour.

He stated that while in recent times, the running mate has been described as arrogant and snobbish, he [the Asantehene] refuses to believe those descriptions.

He said he had not trained Opoku Prempeh to be an arrogant man and did not know him as such.

The Asantehene said while he is concerned about the description, he believes Prempeh would affirm his belief that he is indeed humble.

He further urged the running mate to be prayerful and to regularly seek divine intervention in his endeavours so that what he hopes to achieve in his political ambition will come to pass.

Otumfuo also urged Dr Bawumia to report Opoku Prempeh to him should the latter misbehave so that he can be chastised.

Afenyo-Markin urges NPP party members to support NAPO

Majority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin has urged his fellow party members, colleagues and party supporters to quit infighting ahead of the party’s official running mate announcement.

This is after a section of NPP MPs in parliament voiced their concerns about the selection of NAPO.

Prominent among them is the Member of Parliament for Asante Akim North, Andy Appiah-Kubi, who says Matthew Opoku Prempeh is not the best choice.

He said the MP may not enjoy widespread support from parliament and may be unable to bridge the gap between parliament and the executive.

However, reacting to the sentiments being shared, the majority leader noted that infighting and such open disagreements about the choice of running mate are inimical to the fortunes of the party in the upcoming 2024 general election.

He said the party would fare better if it maintained a united front going into the 2024 elections.

Akufo-Addo endorses NAPO

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh has reported that President Nana Akufo-Addo has endorsed Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the running mate of the New Patriotic Party.

Akufo-Addo described the two as an excellent pair, capable of winning victory for the party in the upcoming 2024 presidential elections.

Akufo-Addo's comments on the ticket came after the NPP confirmed Prempeh's selection.

