Some New Patriotic Party sympathisers are not enthused by the selection of Matthew Opoku Prempeh as the party's vice presidential candidate

According to a Global InfoAnalytics survey, about 42% of party sympathisers says they will not vote for the NPP because of NAPO

Another 74% of floating voters say they will not consider voting for the NPP because of NAPO

Matthew Opoku Prempeh’s selection as the New Patriotic Party’s vice presidential candidate may come at a cost to the party’s electoral fortunes.

According to a Global InfoAnalytics survey conducted in the Greater Accra, it revealed that following the announcement of NAPO as the running mate, support for the party dipped.

The survey reveals Matthew Opoku Prempeh is unpopular among NPP and floating voters.

According to the survey, in six major constituencies in the Greater Accra, the party’s support base took a hit.

These constituencies are Tema Central, Ablekuma West, Ablekuma North, Ayawaso Central, Ayawaso West Wuogon, and Ledzokuku.

The poll revealed that about 49% of NPP voters said they would vote for the party despite NAPO’s vice presidential candidacy, while 42% said they would not support the party as a result of NAPO.

The Executive Director of Global InfoAnlaytics, Mussa Dankwa, highlighted the situation as a challenge for the party and advised it to properly market NAPO to the electorates if it intends to win the 2024 elections.

Among floating voters, the situation was direr, with a staggering 74% stating that they are less likely to support the NPP due to NAPO’s selection.

Nine per cent say they would still consider voting for the party.

Dankwa urged the NPP to work hard in winning over the floating voters as the elections draw near.

NAPO wants 85% votes from Ashanti Region

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Vice Presidential Candidate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has urged the people of the Ashanti Region to overwhelmingly support the candidacy of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

He said the party has set an ambitious goal of securing at least 85% of the votes cast in the Ashanti Region during the 2024 presidential elections.

He made the revelation at his official outdooring to party faithful in Kumasi on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, to rapturous applause.

Matthew Opoku Prempeh said the NPP was committed to achieving a landslide victory in its stronghold and across the nation.

He urged party supporters to also show appreciation to President Akufo-Addo by voting massively for the NPP.

NAPO resigns from Energy Ministry

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo has accepted the resignation of energy minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

This is to allow him to concentrate on his new responsibility as the running mate and vice presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party.

Akufo-Addo has since directed the lands and natural resource minister, Abu Jinapor, to play an oversight role over the energy ministry.

Source: YEN.com.gh