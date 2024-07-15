President Akufo-Addo shared an affectionate moment with his wife as he received an honorary degree from Valley View University

Akufo-Addo lauded Valley View University for its contributions to private tertiary education in Ghana

The president also used the opportunity to tout his administration's contribution to the education sector

President Akufo-Addo received an honorary degree from Valley View University with the full support of his wife, Rebecca.

As Akufo-Addo received the award in a full ceremonial gown, his wife was on hand to warmly kiss his cheek at the event on July 14.

The presidency noted that this was Akufo-Addo's fifth honorary degree.

Akufo-Addo, after receiving his honorary degree From Valley View University. Source: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

This evoked a similar moment in December 2023 when Rebecca, 73, received an honorary doctorate from the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

Akufo-Addo also took to the stage to kiss the First Lady, who was honoured by the academic institution.

Praise for Valley View

Akufo-Addo lauded Valley View University for its role in growing and developing private tertiary education in Ghana.

"As the first private university in the country to receive a charter, it set a benchmark for excellence and innovation in higher education."

The university was the first private institution in Ghana to receive a charter under the Kufuor administration.

At the time, it marked the government’s recognition of private institutions' vital role in expanding access to higher education.

In a post on Facebook, he also stressed that education had been core to his administration's agenda.

The president said this was best exemplified by his administration's Free Senior High School (Free SHS) policy in 2017.

Rebecca Akufo-Addo longs for woman president

YEN.com.gh reported that Rebecca Akufo-Addo shared her desire to see a woman become President of Ghana in her lifetime.

Acknowledging the successes of women in various fields, she encouraged more to break the glass ceiling while speaking at the 5th session of the 15th Congregation at the University of Professional Studies, Accra.

“Like Martin Luther King, I also have a dream. I dream that one day, there will be a woman president in Ghana. And the title Madam President will be as easy as Mr. President."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh