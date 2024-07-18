Felix Kwakye Ofosu, the former Deputy Information Minister, says the New Patriotic Party has no great strategic plan to win the 2024 elections

The former Deputy Information Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has accused the New Patriotic Party of hatching a grand scheme to rig the December 7 elections.

He said the NPP’s much-touted strategy to win the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections is nothing more than an electoral rigging plot.

Felix Kwakye Ofosu says the NPP do not have any strategy except to rig the elections.

His comments on Citi FM follow the ruling party’s assertion that it has the necessary strategy needed to win the 2024 elections.

The NPP has expressed confidence it would be able to outmanoeuvre the National Democratic Congress in the December polls despite many Ghanaians being disenchanted by the ruling party as a result of tough economic conditions.

Kwakye Ofosu stated that his claims are founded on events that occurred during the 2008 elections which the NPP lost to the NDC.

He said the NPP had attempted to rig that election as well, but had woefully failed to amass the necessary votes to declare victory.

He was confident that just as the NPP had been defeated in the 2008 elections, it would once again be defeated in the 2024 elections whether or not it attempts to rig the election.

Fitch predicts an NDC victory in December 7 polls

UK research and data firm Fitch Solutions expects the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to lose the 2024 elections, in line with past forecasts.

The firm said 54 percent of respondents surveyed tipped National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate John Mahama to beat NPP flagbearer Mahamudu Bawumia.

Mahama is again partnering with Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang for the 2024 election after their failed attempt in 2020, while Bawumia is standing with Matthew Opoku Prempeh.

Joy News reported that Mike Kruiniger, an Associate Director of Country Risk at Fitch Solutions, attributed the trend to the economic conditions during a Mid-Year Review of Sub-Saharan Africa.

John Mahama confident of electoral victory

YEN.com.gh reported that John Dramani Mahama has said because of the poor governance under Nana Akufo-Addo, Ghanaians are clamouring for NDC to return to power in 2024.

He told party delegates in Bodi in the Western North Region that everywhere he goes, he's given a stone of vindication.

The former president said the writing is on the wall for every Ghanaian to see that although Ghana was not a paradise during his administration, the situation is significantly worse under the current Nana Akufo-Addo administration.

He said Ghanaians can't wait for 2024 to vote out the NPP for disappointing them.

