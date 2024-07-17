Marwako Fast Food says it will appeal an Accra High Court's directive to pay over GH₵1 million in damages to three plaintiffs

The plaintiffs were victims of the May 2022 food poisoning incident, which led to the shutdown of Marwako's East Legon branch

According to Marwako's spokesperson, their lawyers are scrutinising the court's ruling and will appeal by Monday, July 22, 2024

Marwako Fast Food’s management has stated it intends to appeal an Accra High Court decision, directing it to pay over GH₵1 million in damages to three plaintiffs following the 2022 food poisoning incident.

The lawsuit followed a widely publicised incident after customers of Marwako began complaining of severe stomach aches after eating at the fast food company’s East Legon branch in May of 2022.

Marwako intends to file an appeal by Monday, July 22, 2024 after an Accra High Court directed them to pay over GH₵1 million in damages after the 2022 food poisoning incident.

The incident reportedly caused several people to be admitted to the hospital for treatment.

After the lawsuit, the High Court awarded the plaintiffs, siblings, and victims of the incident GH₵345,000 each in general damages.

However, the company’s spokesperson, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, as reported by Myjoyonline.com, said the company will appeal the decision.

He noted that the company vehemently disagrees with the judgement, claiming it has no factual or legal basis.

He said the company’s lawyers are working around the clock and would file their appeal by Monday, July 22, 2024.

FDA shuts down Marwako

Following the infamous May 2022 food poisoning incident, the FDA shut down the Marwako East Legon branch.

It was discovered that the company had served customers contaminated food, resulting in severe food poisoning.

While admitting that the incident must be investigated, Marwako apologised to the public and even paid the hospital bills of some of the patrons.

The FDA, however, proceeded to impose corrective prevention actions on Marwako to implement.

It later slapped Marwako Fast Food with a fine of GH¢750,000.

According to the FDA, Marwako hampered the investigation by unilaterally destroying some food items while it was ongoing.

Marwako apologises to the public

YEN.com.gh also reported that Marwako Restaurant’s Public Relations Officer apologised to the food poisoning incident victims after trending on social media.

In an interview with Pulse, he indicated that the issue had only occurred at the East Legon branch, so it would be unfortunate if the other stores were closed.

He further pleaded with the FDA to focus on just the East Legon branch, as that was where the incident occurred and reiterated the apology to all their patrons.

