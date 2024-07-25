Two local government heads escaped a robbery attack on the Berekum-Drobo highway in the Bono Region

The two officials are Andrews Bediako, the Jaman South Municipal Chief Executive and Solomon Owusu, the Jaman North District Chief Executive

The attempted robbery incident happened on the evening of Tuesday, July 16, 2024, between 4:30 and 5:00

Two local government heads in the Bono Region escaped harm after a robbery attack on the Fetentaa portion of the Berekum-Drobo highway.

The two officials, Andrews Bediako, the Jaman South Municipal Chief Executive and Solomon Owusu, the Jaman North District Chief Executive, were returning from a meeting in Sunyani.

The two officials were from the Jaman South Municipal Chief Executive and the Jaman North District Chief Executive

Source: Getty Images

GNA reported that the attempted robbery incident happened on the evening of Tuesday, July 16, 2024,

Bediako said about five robbers had targeted market women and traders returning home after trading activities.

“They even hit and broke my windscreen with lumber. However, we managed to speed off from the terrible scene."

Bediako said the other official's car broke down, but they all managed to escape the robbery scene unhurt.

Similar robbery attempts

In a similar incident, GTV journalist Sayida Maltiti Sadick recounted a near-death experience on her Facebook page.

The journalist said the bus she travelled in was attacked by armed robbers around Kintampo.

Sadick has since said they arrived safely at their destinations after what she described as a near-death experience.

A 2M Express bus also escaped a robbery attempt on the Kumasi-Accra Highway in February 2024.

Video from the incident showed the driver reversing from the pursuing robbers late at night.

Some passengers on the bus were in a state of panic until the driver was able to navigate to a safe space.

Kwame Danso township protests robbery incidents

YEN.com.gh reported that residents of Kwame Danso in the Sene West District protested because of incessant robbery incidents.

The protest came after a robbery incident left one dead and four wounded at a phone shop in July 2023.

The DCE of the area has pledged to appeal for security reinforcements from the regional minister.

Source: YEN.com.gh