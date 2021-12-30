Right from the first week after the 2021 new year to the last but one day of the year has been very eventful days to Ghanaians in general.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

From parliamentarians fighting each other to vote a speaker of the house on January 7, Ghanaians have witnessed major news items that have gained traction for several weeks.

YEN.com.gh has compiled 10 top major news stories that made massive headlines for weeks in 2021.

Collage of the IGP, George Akuffo Dampare and Josephine Mensah Photo credit: Akufo-Addo(Facebook)/ 3news.com.gh

Source: UGC

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

1. Kasoa Teenage murder

Two teenagers were arrested by the Kasoa Divisional Police Command for killing an 11-year-old boy for money rituals at Lamptey Mills in Kasoa, Central Region.

YEN.com.gh gathered that the suspects, 16 and 17 years old respectively, enticed the 11-year-old boy, only identified as Ishmael, into an uncompleted building and hit him with an object, killing him instantly.

2. Bullion van attack

In June, Emmanuel Osei, a police officer met his untimely death in his line of duty.

He was shot in the head multiple times 2021 and killed by armed robbers at Adedenkpo, a suburb of James Town in Accra on Monday, June 14, whilst he was transporting money in the bullion van.

The driver of the bullion van also sustained gunshot injuries when the gunmen opened fire on them.

Bank staff who were also on board the bullion van luckily escaped unhurt.

3. Abesim Murder

In August 2021, a 28-year-old architect, identified as Richard Appiah was in the grips of the Bono police for allegedly killing three boys.

He was arrested at Abesim near Sunyani for allegedly killing about three children and keeping some meat suspected to be human in a fridge.

Richard is alleged to have murdered his stepbrother and two other boys aged between 12 and 15 years.

The body of one of the victims was cut into pieces with some parts allegedly kept in a refrigerator in his house.

4. Konogo SHS murder

In November 2021, a student of the Konongo Odumase Senior High School (KOSS) in the Ashanti region has met his untimely death following a scuffle with a colleague student.

The deceased, identified as Sam’uun Larhan has been stabbed to death.

He was a first-year student in the Konongo Odumase Senior High School.

The prime suspect believed to be in the second year used a pair of scissors to stab the colleague in the rib.

5. Fake kidnapping in Takoradi

Josephine Mensah went missing on September 16, 2021, leading to a search on social media and by the police on the ground.

Five days after, she was found at Axim in the Nzema East District by a carpenter.

But she was found without a baby bump or baby as had been expected of a heavily pregnant woman.

Less than twenty-four hours after Josephine was found, the Western regional minister claimed that she was never pregnant.

On Thursday, September 23, the Ghana Police Service affirmed the Western Regional Minister's claim that Josephine was never pregnant.

6. Police Woman killed by Boyfriend

A Police Constable identified as Sandra Asiedu, stationed at Damongo in the Savannah Region, was found dead at her residence.

She was allegedly stabbed to death by her boyfriend on August 1, 2021.

Per a police report, based on the testament of her landlord, her boyfriend who came from Obuasi to visit her, allegedly committed the crime.

7. Fix the country demonstrations

Hundreds of disgruntled Ghanaians joined the FixTheCountry protest on August 4, to demand accountability, good governance, and better living conditions from the ruling government.

The FixTheCountry campaign, which began in May, garnered massive attention and support since Ghanaian youth took to social media to highlight inadequacies in the country.

8. Sputnik deal

News has come out that Ghana was cited by Norwegian news portals in an investigative report for buying the Sputnik V vaccines from the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).

According to the report, it was bought through some businessmen at an overpriced unit cost which was almost double the original price.

The vaccines were purchased at $19 instead of the original buying price of $10.

The Ministry of Health in a statement explained that the vaccines were bought at that price for some peculiar reasons.

9. Fights in parliament

On January 7, 2021, there was chaos in parliament over the voting of the speaker of the house.

Again on Monday night, December 20, 2021, legislators turned the floor of parliament into a boxing ring as they fought each other during voting to consider the new e-levy proposed by the government.

The misunderstanding ensued when the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei Owusu, who was presiding over proceedings, decided to vacate his seat momentarily to enable him to join in the headcount voting in the capacity as the MP for Bekwai.

10. Dampare and police reforms

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, after being sworn in as substantive IGP brought about a lot of reforms into the police service.

He launched the Horse Patrol operations at the National Joint Operations Headquarters-Accra.

Source: YEN.com.gh