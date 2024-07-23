The Okyenhene, Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has called for sanctions against irresponsible parents in Ghana

He said that the government should confiscate the salaries of such parents and transfer them to their wards

Netizens who watched the clip of Okyenhene were divided and expressed mixed views in the comments section

Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin has proposed sanctions for irresponsible parents, advocating for their salaries to be seized.

Speaking at the Grand Ohum Durbar, the Okyenhene called out irresponsible parents, stating that such behaviour is unacceptable and should not be tolerated in society.

In his view, freezing the salaries of such parents and transferring them to their wards will deter other irresponsible parents.

Registering his displeasure at the situation, he noted that:

"You give birth in your community and abscond to a different town to work without providing for your children. That is irresponsible. The state should be able to freeze your salary or whatever you earn and use it to take care of the child. You will work but your salary will go to the children you have deserted."

He then called on the government to implement a law that would freeze the salaries of such parents and transfer them to their kids.

Netizens divided over Okyenhene's comments

Netizens who saw the video were divided over Okyenhene's comments. While some agreed with his assertion, others called him out for not dealing with pressing issues in his jurisdiction, such as galamsey.

Okyenhene calls for empowerment of entrepreneurs

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Okyenhene Osagyefuo Amoatia Ofori Panin said the government must promote economic programmes empowering Ghanaians to rule the economy.

He said that multinational companies and foreign individuals were leading the current economy, which has left many Ghanaians impoverished and out of control of the country's mineral wealth.

