The Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Agyemang Badu II, seems to be reigniting the long-standing dispute between himself and the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

In an online video, the Dormaahene expressed strong sentiments against recent happenings in his jurisdiction regarding the Asantehene.

Dormaahene is warning Otumfuo over what he claims is the unlawful installation of Chiefs.

He accused Otumfuo of unlawfully attempting to install a Chief on another land and asserted that the Asantehene has no mandate to do so.

Why Dormaahene is outraged with Otumfuo

The Dormanhene's outrage stems from the Asantehene's decision to elevate the Chief of Fiapre to paramountcy, arguing that the town is well-developed and can stand independently.

However, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr Agyemang Badu II is highly displeased with this decision and has vowed to resist any attempt to reverse it.

He argues that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is a paramount Chief and has no authority to elevate another Chief who is outside his jurisdiction.

He thus cautioned the Asantehene, while addressing a gathering at the one-year anniversary of Dumasua Nkosuohene to refrain from such acts so that peace could reign between his jurisdiction and that of the Asantehene.

Netizens react to Dormaahene's comments

Netizens who saw the post expressed mixed reactions to the video.

@j_phio wrote:

"Ah nor really nor more buh how u go kmt ur territory go sii hene for somebody en territory?"

@AzizRemedyGh wrote:

"Ah he get issue with Otumfour anaaa?"

@naasam_michael wrote:

"This man is ready all day to face Otumfuo."

@JuicyCFC

"Dormaahene wants to go pound for pound with Otumfuo. we love to see it."

@1real_desiigner wrote:

"Eii this man."

@Arm__romero1 wrote:

"But he is the overlord there so why is Otumfour still trying to appoint a paramount chief there? someone should educate me please."

@kwabenatakyi1 wrote:

"Who is he to tell the Asantes who is a paramount or not. All paramouncies have relinquished their powers to one person, he knows this and yet speaks like this. First question, is the fiapre hene independent or not ? Can’t he join who ever he wants to?"

Dormaahene stopped from attending Berekumhene's funeral

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the Dormaahene has reacted to the restraining order that banned him from attending the final funeral rites of the Berekumhene.

Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu II fired a caution towards the people of Berekum.

Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II initiated the legal action and seeks to avert a possible clash in authority between the Dormaahene and Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

