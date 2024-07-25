Sefwi-Wiawso Residents Demand Apology From Bagbin For Sacking Their MP

Residents of the Sefwi-Wiawso constituency in the Western North Region protested against the Speaker of Parliament

The residents are demanding an apology from Alban Bagbin for ejecting their MP, Dr Kwaku Afriyie, from a recent sitting

Afriyie was held in contempt after making remarks deemed rude during parliamentary proceedings on July 22, 2024

Residents of the Sefwi-Wiawso constituency in the Western North Region have protested against Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, demanding an apology for ejecting their MP, Dr Kwaku Afriyie.

The protesting residents have demanded an unconditional apology within a week.

Speaker Alban Bagbin says he was disrespected by the Sefwi-Wiawso MP, Kwaku Afriyie, with constituents unhappy. Source: Citi News/Parliament of Ghana

Citi News reported that they are threatening to take further action if their demands are not met.

The protesters are believed to be New Patriotic Party sympathisers and maintain that Bagbin's actions were disrespectful to their MP and the people of Sefwi-Wiawso.

Why did Bagbin eject Afriyie?

Bagbin ordered the Marshall of Parliament to escort Afriyie out after he had challenged his authority to allow preliminary comments on the referral of nominees to the Supreme Court.

Following President Akufo-Addo's nomination of two justices to the Supreme Court, Bagbin urged the house to consider the number of judges when the Appointments Committee presents its report on the nominees.

According to parliamentary monitor Odekro, after the Speaker had read the communication on the appointment of the justices, Afriyie offered some dissent off the record.

The Speaker heard his remarks and offered Afriyie the opportunity to speak on the record before ejecting him.

Afriyie had criticised the suggestion that the Supreme Court bench should be capped amid claims of partisan appointments.

The Ghana Bar Association previously condemned the request of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkonoo to Akufo-Addo for new judges.

