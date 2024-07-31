National Democratic Congress flagbearer John Dramani Mahama has rebuked the Attorney-General for his role in the ambulance procurement case

The presidential candidate accused Godfred Dame of engaging in political witch-hunt instead of using his office impartially and for accountability

Mahama promised to restore the integrity and credibility of the Office of the Attorney General if voted as president in the December elections

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) 2024 flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, has chided Attorney-General Godfred Yeboah Dame for allegedly persecuting minority leader, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson.

Mahama accused Dame of serving the political interests of the ruling New Patriotic Party government rather than impartially performing his duties as the state Attorney-General.

NDC flagbearer John Mahama describes Attorney General Godfred Dame as a political witch-hunter.

Source: Getty Images

He said the Appeal Court’s decision to acquit and discharge the accused in the ambulance procurement case has severely damaged the AG’s credibility and soiled the image of his office.

Per My Joy Online, Mahama said that if he is elected in the upcoming December 7 elections, he would ensure that the Attorney General’s Office focuses on accountability instead of political witch-hunts.

He said his ultimate goal for the Attorney General’s Office during his future administration is to restore its integrity and impartiality.

He told TV3 that Dame had been discredited in the pursuit of 'malicious prosecution'.

He added that the Attorney-General is not as robust and energetic when pursuing cases that involve his own party folk, citing Dame’s seeming indifference towards a similar ambulance case involving high-ranking members of the Akufo-Addo administration.

“He is like a legal representative of the NPP party, over-enthusiastic in pursuing political opponents,” he said.

Appeal Court acquits Ato Forson, Jakpa

Meanwhile, the Court of Appeal has acquitted and discharged minority leader Cassiel Ato Forson in the ongoing ambulance case.

Embattled businessman, Richard Jakpa, has also been acquitted in the case. The Court of Appeal set aside the order for Forson to open his defence in the case.

The Director of Legal Affairs of the National Democratic Congress, Edudzi Tamekloe, told Citi News the appeal was filed after the trial court dismissed their submission of no case in March.

In a 2-1 majority decision, a panel of three said the earlier ruling on the submission was an error.

AG to appeal ambulance case ruling

YEN.com.gh also reported that Attorney-General Dame had announced his decision to appeal the court’s ruling in the ambulance trial involving minority leader, Dr Forson.

He stated that the court’s decision was perverse in the quest for public accountability and the rule of law and had rubbished 'compelling evidence' that the prosecution had showed.

The Attorney General further stated that the Appeal Court’s decision was 'grossly unfair' to the nation and detrimental to the fight against impunity and abuse in public office.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh