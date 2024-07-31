A soldier, a police officer, and five others have been charged over the theft of royal items from the Anum Traditional Area

A soldier, a police officer, and five others have been charged over the theft of a Black Stool and other royal items from the Anum Traditional Area in the Eastern Region.

The policeman was identified as Nana Okyoampem Adu, and the soldier was Michael Opare-Appiah.

The soldier and the police officer were not present in court.

Starr News reported that the theft occurred on May 4, 2024. The incident concerns a chieftaincy dispute over selecting the heir to the Anum paramount stool.

The suspects allegedly broke into the complainant’s premises and stole the Black Stool, other royal regalia, and two kente cloths valued at GH¢5,800.

The complainant, Nana Odame Osafo III, was entrusted with the items after becoming the Gyasewahene of the Anum Traditional Area.

Only three accused persons were present at the first court hearing; the soldier and the police officer were absent.

Their lawyer attributed the absence of the other accused to late notice of the court date.

The three present were granted bail of GHC 50,000 each with two sureties and were required to present Ghana cards and sign a justification form.

2 Police officers arrested over alleged drug trafficking

Two police officers were arrested for having narcotics on them for suspected drug trafficking.

The officers were granted bail at the Gbetsile Circuit Court after they were arraigned and charged.

Police found eight sacks containing 541 compressed parcels of substances believed to be narcotics in their possession.

Two arrested for recruitment fraud

A Pwalugu Police Training School recruit was arrested for fraud. The recruit was arrested for forging a KNUST certificate to get enlisted into the service.

The suspect subsequently confessed to having forged the certificate after he was interrogated.

Fake soldier in uniform grabbed for extorting money

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported other instances where an ordinary civilian posed as a security officer.

In 2020, a fake soldier was arrested by police for beating and extorting money from people amid the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

