Former National Democratic Congress National Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has blamed Ghana's poverty and unemployment rates on the eight-hour work cycle

He said the current system prevents the county from discovering its real production potential as human resources are underutilized

He said Ghana would be a richer nation if the 24-hour economy as proposed by John Mahama is put into motion

The former National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has blamed Ghana’s eight-hour working cycle for the country’s slow development and high poverty rate.

He stated that because the country only works eight hours a day, it has prevented it from realising its true production potential.

He noted that this has kept a significant portion of the population unemployed and underutilised the country’s human resources.

He said the phenomenon was prevalent across the continent, hence the high poverty and unemployment rates.

“It is very simple. You see, any nation that sleeps becomes a poor country. We are poor because we sleep. We work eight hours, and we sleep. The whole night, everybody is sleeping, and when you sleep as a nation, you become a poor country.”

Speaking in an interview on Starr FM, Ofosu Ampofo said John Mahama’s introduction of a 24-hour economy would come to address this challenge.

He noted that the 24-hour work cycle the NDC flagbearer is promising to introduce would help fast-track the economy's development by creating more jobs and boosting the country’s productivity.

He noted that creative policies are needed to support the various industries and ensure their sustainability as the country's economy expands.

Ofosu Ampofo is convinced that rich countries are rich because they adopted the 24-hour work cycle policy to grow their economies.

“America doesn’t sleep, UK doesn’t sleep, Germany doesn’t sleep, China doesn’t sleep, India doesn’t sleep. Africa, we’re sleeping. That’s why Africa is poor,” he said.

Bawumia counters Mahama's 24-hour economy policy

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has countered former President John Dramani Mahama's proposal for a 24-hour economy.

Dr Bawumia emphatically stated that Mahama's touted policy already has practical effects across various sectors in the country.

He pointed to the continuous operation of hospitals, fuel companies, utilities, and even local eateries, embracing a 24-hour work cycle.

Casting doubt on Mahama's comprehension of his policy proposal, Dr Bawumia called for public scepticism regarding Mahama's purported new idea.

"John Mahama says he has a new idea. What is the idea? He says he wants a 24-hour economy. He doesn’t even understand that policy," he teased.

The 24-hour economy will break homes - Minister

YEN.com.gh reported that the Upper East Regional Minister, Stephen Yakubu, has opposed the 24-hour economy policy proposed by NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama.

Yakubu expressed concern about potential strains on marital relationships, suggesting that husbands working extended hours may face challenges in fulfilling marital responsibilities, risking feelings of abandonment among wives.

The critique adds a unique social perspective to the 24-hour economy debate, urging consideration of broader societal implications.

