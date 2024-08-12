Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Wins Court Case Over Fake Medicine Importation
- Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited has been exonerated after being accused of importing fake medicines
- The company was exonerated in an Accra High Court ruling dated July 29, 2024, after a five-year legal battle
- Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited filed a lawsuit against the FDA in 2019 after accusing it of abusing its statutory powers and duties
Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited has won a court case against the FDA after being accused of importing fake medicines.
The company was exonerated in an Accra High Court ruling dated July 29, 2024.
A statement from Tobinco welcomed the ruling and stressed that it never imported fake medicines, as former FDA CEO Dr Stephen Kwabena Opuni claimed.
The legal battle began on July 19, 2019, when Tobinco Pharmaceuticals Limited filed a lawsuit against the FDA, accusing the authority of abusing its statutory powers and duties.
GNA reported that between September and December 2013, Opuni reported Tobinco and its Group Chairman, Samuel Amo Tobbin, to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO). This led to Tobbin's arrest over the claims.
The FDA also banned Tobinco's principal business partner, Bliss GVS Pharma Limited, from importing into Ghana.
What the court said about the FDA
The court ruled that the CEO at the time engaged in an abuse of power with the FDA.
It held that Opuni targeted Tobinco without any reason and that his departure from the FDA made life easier for the company.
The court also acknowledged the coercion of Tobbin to sign the so-called confession statements.
Philanthropy from Tobinco Group chair
YEN.com.gh reported that Tobbin often gives monthly stipends to church members and pays church members' hospital bills and school fees.
Among those he helped this time were five blind siblings who had also lost their father recently.
The five visually impaired siblings were not born blind but had gradually lost their sight due to a medical condition.
Tobbin recently courted controversy after saying his route into the pharmaceuticals sector began with GH¢1.00. His struggles included hawking on the streets to make ends meet and fund his education.
Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh
Source: YEN.com.gh
