Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh has once again stated that the Akufo-Addo-led government surpasses any other in Ghana's history

A similar comment by the New Patriotic Party running mate had attracted widespread condemnation and criticism from Ghanaians

This time, NAPO claimed that the Akufo-Addo administration had built more schools and universities than any other government

The New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has reiterated his stance that the Akufo-Addo-led administration has outperformed all previous governments in Ghana’s history.

He spoke at the weekend's launch of the Ashanti Regional NPP Campaign Working Committee and Women’s Conference in Kumasi.

Dr Matthew Prempeh says the Akufo-Addo-led administration has achieved more in seven years than most governments could ever achieve.

Dr Prempeh stated that the Akufo-Addo-led administration’s achievements across the various sectors were unmatched.

According to Citinewsroom, he noted that, regarding the education sector, no other government in Ghana’s history has built as many schools and universities as the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

He also stated that the government had employed more teachers than any other administration.

In the health sector, Dr Opoku Prempeh said the Akufo-Addo government has employed more nurses and doctors than any other government has.

According to him, the government has employed over 200,000 nurses and doctors since 2017 and intends to increase that number in the months ahead.

He further stated that despite the economic hardship, pandemic, and food insecurity that followed, the Akufo-Addo-led administration had provided Ghanaians with free food, electricity, and water.

He said no other government had ever made such an offering to Ghanaians and would have sailed through the pandemic as smoothly as the Akufo-Addo administration did.

NAPO says Akufu-Addo is 'unbeatable'

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh added that the Akufo-Addo government, despite the prevailing economic situation, had increased the Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) stipends threefold to cater to some 300,000 people.

He noted that while President Akufo-Addo remained unbeatable, he was confident that a future Dr Mahamudu Bawumia government would surpass what he had achieved.

He urged Ghanaians to support Dr Bawumia and the NPP in winning the upcoming 2024 general elections to move the country forward.

NAPO faces backlash after similar comment

Following his confirmation in July as the NPP running mate, NAPO made a similar comment that attracted the ire of Ghanaians.

The NPP running mate stated that the government’s achievements were unmatched in Ghana’s history, and not even Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy could match.

This sparked intense criticism of Prempeh and an outpouring of online support for Ghana's founder and first President and anti-colonial hero, Nkrumah.

Prempeh compared President Akufo-Addo's achievements to Nkrumah's when he says that no president can match Akufo-Addo's.

“Since independence in 1957, we’ve not had any president who has helped Ghana like Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo."

NAPO formally apologises for his Nkrumah comment

YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Prempeh formally apologised for comparing Akufo-Addo to former leaders.

He stated that his comment was not to denigrate any former president but was only in praise of Akufo-Addo.

Dr Prempeh described his comment as his 'personal opinion' on the impact of Akufo-Addo’s presidency on Ghana.

