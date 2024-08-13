The Ghana Health Service has ramped up its surveillance following a spike in Mpox cases in several African countries

The World Health Organisation has confirmed that a total of 2030 Mpox related cases and 13 deaths have been recorded this year

Dr Franklin Asiedu Bekoe, the Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service entreated Ghanaians to be very cautious about rashes on their skin

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has been put on high alert following the outbreak of Mpox disease in 15 African countries.

The GHS said it has increased its surveillance to minimise the country’s exposure to the highly contagious disease.

Ghana Health Service says it has ramped up its surveillance in response to an Mpox outbreak in 15 African countries.

This follows the World Health Organisation confirming that a total of 2030 Mpox related cases and 13 deaths have been recorded this year as compared to 1145 cases and seven deaths in 2023.

On the continent, Burundi Kenya, Rwanda and Uganda have reported cases since mid-July 2024.

The GHS said although Mpox is rare, it can be fatal.

The situation has prompted the Africa Centre for Disease Control to declare the outbreak a public health emergency of international concern, particularly as cases spike in countries like DR Congo.

Dr Franklin Asiedu Bekoe, the Director of Public Health at the Ghana Health Service entreated Ghanaians to be very cautious about rashes on their skin.

He noted that oftentimes, people confuse Mpox to be chicken-pox leading to delays in receiving specialised treatment to contain the virus.

He told Myjoyonline.com that his outfit will ensure that Ghanaians are sensitised on what Mpox is and how to manage the virus.

He said the last Mpox case recorded in the country was in April 2023 and since then no other case has been recorded in the country.

Dr Bekoe noted that the GHS would do everything within its ability to prevent an outbreak in the country.

55 people infected with Mpox

In 2023, it emerged that some 55 people were infected with the dangerous Mpox virus in the Greater Accra metropolis with one recorded death.

According to reports, the Greater Accra Region public health director Dr Charity Sarpong disclosed the Mpox situation in the capital during the 2022 annual meeting of the regional coordinating council.

“33 percent of the cases were recorded in the Accra metropolis,” Dr Sarpong said.

Ghana declares end to Marburg virus

In 2022, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana would soon declare an end to the Marburg virus disease after no active cases of the deadly disease had been recorded a month after the first case was confirmed.

On July 4, 2022, Ghana confirmed its first case of the virus.

Since then, three cases have since been reported, with the last case being confirmed on July 21, 2022.

Two of the three cases died.

