The Institute explained that such a feat would demand major investment into space science technology and research amoong others

It noted that Ghana would also have to collaborate with other member states of the International Astronomical Union to achieve it

The Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute has disclosed Ghana’s plan to launch a rocket into space soon.

The Institute said the project is a long-term ambition and would require significant investment and collaboration with some member states of the International Astronomical Union (IAU).

In an interview with JoyNews, a research scientist at the Ghana Space Science and Technology Institute, Dr Naomi Asabre Frimpong, stated that while the country has such ambitions, it lacks the basic amenities to fulfil the dream.

She explained that the country needs to put significant investment into space technology, space engineering, communication and research.

She added that the available infrastructure in the country also does not support going to space, not to talk of reaching the international space station.

Dr Frimpong stated that concerns about Ghana and some other African countries not having any advanced satellite technology should not deter the country from attempting to also reach space.

She said the country has some really brilliant scientists who have demonstrated potential and have been able to do a lot with the little infrastructure the country has.

Dr Asare Frimpong said with support from the government, the public and the universities, the country would be able to contribute to the International Scientific Community.

2024 IAU General Assembly held in Cape Town

The 2024 IAU General Assembly being held in Cape Town, South Africa, marks the first time it is being held on the African continent in the Union’s 105-year history.

The IAU General Assembly is the largest global platform for astronmers, scientists, and researchers to discuss advancements in space research and foster international collaboration.

Over 2,000 experts from 82 countries will be converging on Cape Town for the assembly.

