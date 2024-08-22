Two accused persons in an animal theft case have pleaded guilty to stealing goats and have been subsequently convicted

However, they told the court that while they did steal, the crime they were being convicted for was not carried out by them

A third accused in the pleaded not guilty after he was charged with dishonestly buying goats from the other two accused

An Accra Circuit Court has convicted two persons who pleaded guilty to stealing goats in the Teshie Camp Two area of Accra.

A third accused has been remanded for the same crime after pleading not guilty.

A group of accused goat thieves admit they stole animals but not those they were being convicted for.

The two convicted, Emmanuel Agyei and David Agyei, were arrested after the complainant, Seidu Yakubu, filed a report at the police station about his missing goats.

Seidu Yakubu, a driver and animal farmer at the Teshie Camp 2 area, discovered on August 11, 2024, that nine of his foreign-breed goats had been stolen.

Following his report of the theft, the Police Intelligence Directorate (PID) was tipped off about a syndicate involved in car and goat thefts in the Teshie and James Town areas, per UTV Ghana.

A subsequent surveillance operation led to the arrest of Emmanuel Agyei, David Agyei, and Baba Musah, the third accused.

Other suspects involved in the crime have absconded.

Goat thieves admit guilt to different case

During interrogation, Emmanuel and David admitted their role in the goat theft and provided information that led the police to Boola Gee’s residence in James Town, where four sheep and two goats were found.

Also, two vehicles, one blue-black 2002 model Honda CRV with registration number GN 438-14 and a blue-black Nissan Altima with registration number GT 3107-18, were discovered.

Emmanuel and David disclosed that they and two other accomplices, Nathaniel and Aapah, stole and sold the livestock to Boola Gee.

Baba Musah, the third accused, admitted purchasing five goats from the trio for GH₵2,500.

The complainant, Seidu Yakubu, subsequently identified two recovered goats as his at the Police Directorate.

Accused deny stealing Seidu’s goats

However, in court on Wednesday, August 21, 2024, Emmanuel and David refuted Seidu’s claim that they had stolen his German-bred goats.

Seidu Yakubu said his nine foreign-breed goats imported from Germany were valued at $13,500.

But Emmanuel said while they had stolen goats, the goats they stole did not come from Seidu Yakubu’s livestock.

They explained that the goats they stole were all local breeds.

"We did not steal from the complainant; the goats we stole were of an African breed," they stressed in court.

The accused had their conviction deferred to September 2, 2024.

However, the third accused, Baba Musah, a butcher, pleaded not guilty to dishonestly receiving stolen goods and was remanded into police custody.

The police are continuing their search for the other accomplices.

Goat thief paraded through town

YEN.com.gh reported that a 55-year-old man in the Krachi East district was paraded through his community with a goat he allegedly stole.

The suspect, Abalo Kwesi, was followed by hundreds of community members who jeered and sang songs to further humiliate the suspect.

Residents of the area, Kpare Kpare, said the community had suffered from several incidents of goat thefts and wanted to teach a lesson.

