Businessman Ibrahim Mahama has sued Bright Simons, the Vice President of IMANI Africa, for defamation.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Mahama has accused Simons of a series of false and malicious publications that have damaged his reputation and that of his company, Engineers and Planners (E&P).

Ibrahim Mahama sues Bright Simons for defamation after publication related to Goldfields Damang mine. Source: Empower Africa/Ibrahim Mahama

Source: Instagram

Citi News reported that the Mahama claims Simons made defamatory claims in an article titled “Ghana Provides a Lesson in How Not to Nationalise a Gold Mine” published on his website.

The article claimed E&P had financial distress due to halted operations at the Damang gold mine.

It also suggested that the company’s creditors were concerned about this purported state of affairs.

It also insinuated that Mahama, the brother of the president, was benefiting improperly from political connections, and that E&P was being unduly favoured in government mining policies.

Mahama wants a public retraction and apology published on the same digital platforms and a full-page ad in the Daily Graphic for six consecutive editions over three months.

He also wants a perpetual injunction barring Simons from making further defamatory remarks as well as damages worth GH¢10 million.

Source: YEN.com.gh