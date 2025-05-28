An eyewitness to Chairman Wontumi's arrest on May 27, 2025, has shared his account on social media

The young man, purported to be media, described the scenes leading to the NPP regional chairman's arrest as chaotic

His account has created a divide as Ghanaians debate the NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman's arrest

The arrest of Ghanaian politician Isaac Boasiako Antwi, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, on May 27, 2025, has stoked a frenzy on social media.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party's arrest came after heavily armed national security operatives stormed his residence in Kumasi to execute a search warrant.

The initial operation by the NIB was unsuccessful despite videos of the armed men causing uproar online.

The NPP bigwig subsequently turned himself in to the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service on Monday, May 26, 2025, where he was formally cautioned, granted bail and instructed to return on Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

His return to the CID Headquarters in Accra on Tuesday, EOCO led to his arrest for questioning in connection with a $55 million fraud case allegedly involving his company, Akonta Mining.

In a video recorded at the CID Headquarters, a young man who witnessed Chairman Wontumi's arrest described the scenes as chaotic.

"It was traumatising and I haven't been able to recover from what I saw. If I were to be him I'll be shaking and trembling. I'm sure he has been there from 4pm. He was abused, hit on the left hand when he was making a call in his car. I saw all of it."

The eyewitness account of Wontumi's arrest stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Chairman Wontumi's arrest, as narrated by an individual who reportedly witnessed it all.

Akosuaswt said:

Social media never forgets,even 100 years in power will come to an end. Position is not permanent, I pray worse is not done as retaliation 🙏

Candy❣️ wrote:

What were u expecting though when a poor thief is been caught how do they treat them err He is not better than anything one though.

MhanuelGraphics remarked:

My mother once adviced me that, if they ask you what you saw tell them that you were asleep.

WHY WORRY 🪫🥀❤️‍🩹 shared:

Akwaa Wei Maame y3 NPP women organizer 3na ne papa nso y3 Youth Organizer

Diyawulhack Ismael remarked:

NDC should be careful, power don't last for ever, if npp come in power 2098 and loose, still 2115 npp will still contest and loose.

Godfred Dame leads Chairman Wontumi's legal team

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chairman Wontumi met with the police service's Criminal Investigations Department (CID) for questioning.

Boasiako's legal team had been bolstered by former Attorney General Godfred Dame, who accompanied him to the CID's headquarters in Accra.

Aside from his lawyers, Chairman Wontumi was accompanied by some leading members of the NPP, who have claimed he is being persecuted.

