Cape Coast is hosting the Fetu Afahye in the first week of September, marking the festival's 60th anniversary

The 2024 edition of the festival also coincides with the 25th anniversary of the installation of Ogua Paramount Chief Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II

The festival is celebrated to thank the gods for a successful year and to pray for protection

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Cape Coast is ready to hold the Fetu Afahye with Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II earmarked as a special guest for his first visit to the festival.

The festival is in its 60th year and coincides with the 25th anniversary of the installation of the Paramount Chief, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II.

Cape Coast celebrates the Fetu Afahye to thank the gods for a successful year. Source: Bismark Botchwey

Source: Facebook

Graphic Online reported that Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II expects the 2024 Fetu Afahye to be grand.

"Fetu Afahye this year, from all indications, promises to be the biggest ever," he said.

The festival is celebrated to thank the gods for a successful year and to pray for protection and guidance in the coming year.

The week preceding the first Saturday of September is normally the festival week.

Persons who want to organise any event during the Afahye are expected to obtain a special permit.

The Asantehene's historic debut in Oguaa is expected to create a distinctive ambience and showcase his role as a custodian of tradition and a symbol of unity and resilience.

The Asantehene recently visited the Homowo durbar of the Ga State on Sunday, June 9, 2024.

This historic visit was hosted by the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, at his palace's forecourt.

Ga Mantse visits Otumfuo for his birthday

The Ga Mantse spent days at Manhyia to commemorate the 74th birthday of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his 25th anniversary as Asantehene. He received a rousing welcome when he got to the palace.

As part of the celebrations, the Ga Mantse attended the Executive Launch and unveiling of the Asantehene Commemorative Stamps, which was hosted at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall at the Manhyia Palace back in May.

Asantehene's Golden Stool appearance

YEN.com.gh reported that the famous Asante Golden Stool made a rare public appearance at Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's 25th-anniversary celebration.

The Asantehene's anniversary was climaxed with a grand durbar and Akwasidaekese at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

The Golden Stool made a conspicuous appearance at the durbar, its first public appearance in 25 years.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh