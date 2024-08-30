Cape Coast Readies For 60th Fetu Afahye Festival With Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Set To Visit
- Cape Coast is hosting the Fetu Afahye in the first week of September, marking the festival's 60th anniversary
- The 2024 edition of the festival also coincides with the 25th anniversary of the installation of Ogua Paramount Chief Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II
- The festival is celebrated to thank the gods for a successful year and to pray for protection
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Cape Coast is ready to hold the Fetu Afahye with Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II earmarked as a special guest for his first visit to the festival.
The festival is in its 60th year and coincides with the 25th anniversary of the installation of the Paramount Chief, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II.
Graphic Online reported that Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II expects the 2024 Fetu Afahye to be grand.
"Fetu Afahye this year, from all indications, promises to be the biggest ever," he said.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
The festival is celebrated to thank the gods for a successful year and to pray for protection and guidance in the coming year.
The week preceding the first Saturday of September is normally the festival week.
Persons who want to organise any event during the Afahye are expected to obtain a special permit.
The Asantehene's historic debut in Oguaa is expected to create a distinctive ambience and showcase his role as a custodian of tradition and a symbol of unity and resilience.
The Asantehene recently visited the Homowo durbar of the Ga State on Sunday, June 9, 2024.
This historic visit was hosted by the Ga Mantse, King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, at his palace's forecourt.
Ga Mantse visits Otumfuo for his birthday
The Ga Mantse spent days at Manhyia to commemorate the 74th birthday of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and his 25th anniversary as Asantehene. He received a rousing welcome when he got to the palace.
As part of the celebrations, the Ga Mantse attended the Executive Launch and unveiling of the Asantehene Commemorative Stamps, which was hosted at the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Jubilee Hall at the Manhyia Palace back in May.
Asantehene's Golden Stool appearance
YEN.com.gh reported that the famous Asante Golden Stool made a rare public appearance at Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's 25th-anniversary celebration.
The Asantehene's anniversary was climaxed with a grand durbar and Akwasidaekese at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Sunday, May 12, 2024.
The Golden Stool made a conspicuous appearance at the durbar, its first public appearance in 25 years.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.