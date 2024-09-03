Ghana International School management has warned that attempts to take over school land will be fiercely resisted

This followed a reported attempt by some unknown persons to deposit sand and blocks on part of the school property

The GIS security resisted the action until a team from the Cantonments police station was deployed to assist at the scene

The Management of the Ghana International School (GIS) has threatened to take legal action to protect the school’s land and property at Cantonments.

This was after some persons threatened to deliver blocks on part of the property on Saturday, August 31, claiming a section of the school’s land had been sold to an unknown individual.

The Ghana International School says attempts to encroach on their land will be fiercely resisted.

Ghanaweb.com reported that a source at the school stated that at 2 a.m. on August 31, 2024, a tipper truck bearing sand drove to the school’s gate, attempting to enter the school and tip it on the compound.

The GIS security team resisted the action until a team from the Cantonments police station was deployed to assess the situation.

However, a plain-clothes individual in a Toyota Camry, who reportedly identified himself as Chief Superintendent Ibrahim Opoku of the VVIPU of the Office of the President, insisted that the truck be allowed into the school.

The police then took the persons in the tipper truck and the Toyota Camry to the local police station. GIS authorities were also invited to assist in the investigation.

The school management has warned encroachers to keep off their property and said steps were being taken to secure their land from future encroachment.

Ablakwa commends GIS for resisting encroachment

The North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has commended the management of the Ghana International School for successfully resisting the encroachers.

Ablakwa stated that the identifying Chief Superintendent Opoku was a matter of grave concern and urged the Office of the President to address the alleged involvement in claiming GIS land.

Okudzeto Ablakwa has been campaigning against the alleged encroachment on state lands and other private property by politically exposed persons, particularly in the Cantonments area.

He said this latest attempt would be added to the litany of incidents the Minority has classified as state capture attempts they are investigating and warned that those engaged in this state capture will be dealt with at the appropriate time.

Blay brothers threaten legal action against Ablakwa

YEN.com.gh also reported that Kwame Blay, son of former NPP National Chairman Freddie Blay, has also reacted to allegations against him and his family by the North Tongu MP.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has accused the Blays of state capture and illegally possessing land that rightfully belongs to the state of Ghana, with the family stating they would sue the MP.

