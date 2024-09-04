Four Ghanaians In UK Found Guilty Of Smuggling £4.3 Million Worth Of Narcotics In Gari: "Huge Haul"
- Four Ghanaians have been convicted of smuggling £4.3 million worth of narcotics from Ghana to the UK
- The narcotics were discovered inside a shipping container at Tilbury Docks following a National Crime Agency sting
- Security personnel in the UK found 2,335 packages of narcotics weighing a combined 1.5 tonnes
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
Four Ghanaians in the UK have been found guilty of smuggling £4.3 million worth of narcotics hidden in sacks of gari from Ghana to the UK.
The narcotics were discovered inside a shipping container at Tilbury Docks following a National Crime Agency sting.
Essex Live reported that the suspects were identified as Daniel Yeboah, Kristoffen Baidoo, Kwaku Bonsu and Edward Adjei. They were found guilty after a three-week trial.
On December 19, 2019, the container with the narcotics arrived at the South Essex docks from Ghana.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!
A search confirmed that 2,335 packages of the narcotics weighed a combined 1.5 tonnes inside white hessian sacks of Gari.
The narcotics were seized from the sacks and replaced with dummy packages.
How were the suspects caught?
On the morning of January 13, 2020, officers monitored the container which Yeboah signed for using a fake signature.
Bonsu photographed the container using his mobile phone while Adjei was spotted dropping Baidoo off at the yard.
When they realised the narcotics were missing, they ran off but were tailed by police officers and arrested later the day. All four men will be sentenced on October 18.
British nationals nabbed at KIA
Ghana has made arrests of its own in the past with two British nationals being picked up at the Kotoka International Airport for attempting to transport narcotics to the UK
The arrest happened on Monday, June 10, 2024, as the duo were about to board a British Airways flight to Gatwick.
The Narcotics Control Commission collaborated with the UK National Crime Agency for the arrest.
Nigerian jailed for narcotics trafficking
YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian was given a 10-year prison sentence after he was apprehended trying to smuggle narcotics out of Ghana.
Pascal Okafor Ezugwu, 32, had 90 thumb-sized pellets of narcotics on him when he was arrested.
NACOC assured Ghanaians of ensuring public safety by preventing the sale and trafficking of narcotics in the country.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Current Affairs Editor) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.