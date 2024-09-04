Four Ghanaians have been convicted of smuggling £4.3 million worth of narcotics from Ghana to the UK

Four Ghanaians in the UK have been found guilty of smuggling £4.3 million worth of narcotics hidden in sacks of gari from Ghana to the UK.

The narcotics were discovered inside a shipping container at Tilbury Docks following a National Crime Agency sting.

The suspects found guilty of smuggling will be sentenced on October 13. Source: UK National Crime Agency

Essex Live reported that the suspects were identified as Daniel Yeboah, Kristoffen Baidoo, Kwaku Bonsu and Edward Adjei. They were found guilty after a three-week trial.

On December 19, 2019, the container with the narcotics arrived at the South Essex docks from Ghana.

A search confirmed that 2,335 packages of the narcotics weighed a combined 1.5 tonnes inside white hessian sacks of Gari.

The narcotics were seized from the sacks and replaced with dummy packages.

How were the suspects caught?

On the morning of January 13, 2020, officers monitored the container which Yeboah signed for using a fake signature.

Bonsu photographed the container using his mobile phone while Adjei was spotted dropping Baidoo off at the yard.

When they realised the narcotics were missing, they ran off but were tailed by police officers and arrested later the day. All four men will be sentenced on October 18.

British nationals nabbed at KIA

Ghana has made arrests of its own in the past with two British nationals being picked up at the Kotoka International Airport for attempting to transport narcotics to the UK

The arrest happened on Monday, June 10, 2024, as the duo were about to board a British Airways flight to Gatwick.

The Narcotics Control Commission collaborated with the UK National Crime Agency for the arrest.

Nigerian jailed for narcotics trafficking

YEN.com.gh reported that a Nigerian was given a 10-year prison sentence after he was apprehended trying to smuggle narcotics out of Ghana.

Pascal Okafor Ezugwu, 32, had 90 thumb-sized pellets of narcotics on him when he was arrested.

NACOC assured Ghanaians of ensuring public safety by preventing the sale and trafficking of narcotics in the country.

