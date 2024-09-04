A 38-year-old man has been arrested for falsely posing as a staff member of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

Isaac Akwasi Agyei was allegedly posing as an ECG revenue collection and disconnection officer and collecting bills

Victims said Isaac Agyei would sometimes even take food items including banku and groundnut soup as payment

The Assin Fosu Police have arrested a 38-year-old man for falsely posing as a staff member of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The suspect, Isaac Akwasi Agyei, allegedly used his fake credentials to defraud customers in the Assin South District of the Central Region.

Residents in the Assin South District of the Central Region say the fake ECG official even took banku and groundnut soup as payment.

Agyei told ECG customers that he was an ECG revenue collection and disconnection officer and wore an ECG working attire when approaching clients in the Assin Kwafo-krom and Appiah-krom areas.

His modus operandi was to threaten to disconnect the lights of customers who owed more than Gh¢200.00 and could not produce recent payment receipts.

Victims said that in certain incidents, he took away the meters of some clients who were unable to pay and even took food items like bunches of plantain, groundnut soup, and banku as payment.

How fake ECG official was arrested

After harassing victims for several months, some of them became suspicious of his antics and reported him to the area’s assembly member.

The Assin Beyeden-Appiakrom electoral area assembly member, Robert Aidoo, notified ECG of Agyei’s activities, and they denounced him.

ECG denied knowledge of Agyei or his activities, which subsequently led to his arrest.

Robert Aidoo has since urged the ECG to adequately notify clients in the area before conducting any such exercise to avoid other unscrupulous people taking advantage of the townspeople.

Old woman fumes after ECG overcharges her

Meanwhile, an older Ghanaian woman has expressed concerns over an exorbitant bill she received from the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh showed a picture of a bill of GH₵4,000 that the woman was being asked to pay for her electricity usage within a month.

Speaking in Ewe, she described the bill as outrageous, considering she only used two light bulbs in what looked to be an old-looking dilapidated structure.

The yet-to-be-identified elderly woman said she did not understand why she had such high power bills when she did not use any electrical appliances.

Four arrested for tampering with meters

YEN.com.gh also reported that four people have been arrested for manipulating and illegally installing meters from the ECG.

According to the ECG, the financial damage caused by tampering with the meter was north of GH₵77,000 over two months.

The ECG said it has received several complaints about similar incidents of meter tampering and will go after these culprits.

