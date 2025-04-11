Samuel Nartey George, in a video, recounted his recent meeting with the Kumasi-based iPhone repair specialist, Kwame Lighter

The Communications Minister noted that he initially saw the video, but he did not pay attention to it until some people reached out to him

Sam George said he was initially confused as to whether Kwame Lighter was a small kid or a grown man when they met inside his office

The Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has recounted his recent meeting with Malfred Kwame Kudu, popularly known as Kwame Lighter, the viral Kumasi-based iPhone repair specialist.

In an interview with media personality Roland Walker on TV3's New Day morning show, the Member of Parliament for the Ningo-Prampram constituency shared details about how his meeting with the 27-year-old Kwame Lighter came about.

He noted that he initially saw the video, but he did not pay attention to it until some influential people and regular Ghanaians reached out to him and spoke highly of the Kumasi-based iPhone repair specialist.

Sam George said he was fascinated by Kwame Lighter's incredible talent after rewatching the video when he attended the Global Artificial Intelligence on Africa summit in Kigali, Rwanda.

The Communications minister noted that he reached out to the Ashanti Regional minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, who found the young man and secured his phone number for him. He stated that he spoke with Kwame Lighter and purchased a plane ticket for him to travel to Accra.

Sam George said he was initially confused as to whether Kwame Lighter was a small kid or a grown man when they met inside his office. He noted that he appreciated the 27-year-old iPhone repair specialist's modesty during their conversations.

The minister stated that Kwame Lighter was a typical example of Ghanaian talent who needed significant support. He said that the young man informed him that he had successfully trained several individuals

Sam George also outlined some of the initiatives he intended to introduce to help young innovative talents like Kwame Lighter receive the needed support they deserve.

The Minister of Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations' remarks come after he met the Kumasi-based iPhone repair specialist in his office on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

The 27-year-old young man recently went viral on social media after a video of him attempting to fix a customer's iPhone at his shop in Adum, Kumasi, surfaced.

The video, which gained massive traction on social media, earned Kwame Lighter plaudits from Ghanaians, who were impressed by his unique talent.

Below is the video of Sam George speaking about his meeting with Kwame Lighter:

Sam George's remarks about Lighter stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mr Ababio commented:

"Wow, I love how Honorable treated this Young champ with a free ride to his friends."

Broda Philip said:

"If we stop glorifying the English language, we'll go far. Ghana has killed a lot of potential with the classroom and certificate. More of his kind are out there, but we see them as dropouts."

Kofi commented:

"There are so many talents like this guy around the country that need help. The government must devise a program that will help them🤭🤭🤭🤭."

Sam George presents offer to Kwame Lighter

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sam George announced that he had presented a partnership offer to Kwame Lighter on social media.

The Communications Minister shared that he had presented the iPhone repair specialist with the opportunity to train young innovative talents.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to applaud Sam George for offering support to Kwame Lighter.

