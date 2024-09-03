The final-year student from O’Reilly Senior High School who reportedly stabbed and killed a fellow student has been arrested

There was a significant police presence at the school after news broke of the violent incident

The victim's father has demanded an explanation from the school authorities following the death of his son

The police have arrested a final-year student from O’Reilly Senior High School who reportedly stabbed and killed a fellow student.

Citi News reported that there was a significant police presence at the school after news broke of the incident. The deceased has been identified as Edward Borketey Sackey.

O’Reilly Senior High School is the scene of a stabbing incident. Source: O’Reilly Senior High School

Source: Facebook

According to initial reports, the two students were involved in a heated argument that escalated into a physical confrontation and then a fatal stabbing.

The victim was rushed to the LEKMA hospital by fellow students but was pronounced dead upon arrival.

The victim's father has called for justice and demanded an explanation from the school authorities.

He also expressed frustration at the police presence blocking entry into the school at the time he was there.

Graphic Online reported that the Greater Accra Regional Director of the Ghana Education Service, Stephen Abamfo, has assured of a probe into the incident and further assured of the safety of students in the school.

TV3 News reported that the fight started during an altercation that was believed to be over their wealth.

According to a cousin of the deceased who witnessed the incident, the stabbing erupted during a fight with a colleague student.

She said the suspected killer threatened the deceased with violence before the fatal fight.

Tragedy for other students

YEN.com.gh reported that a BECE candidate was stabbed and killed while attempting to separate two fighting lovers back in July.

This incident took place in the Atwima Kwanwoma District of the Ashanti Region.

Another incident saw BECE candidates from Kanuwlou Basic School involved in a road crash in the North Tongu district.

GNA reported that they were escorting their sister back to Volo after her visit when the accident occurred.

Source: YEN.com.gh