The Presidency has rebuffed claims that it was involved in an attempted encroachment of a piece of land belonging to Ghana International School

According to the Presidency, it has no interest whatsoever in that piece of land at Cantonments

Meanwhile, it has reported the incident to the Inspector General of Police for further investigation

The Office of the President has responded to allegations it has an interest in a portion of land belonging to the Ghana International School (GIS).

The response follows media reports about an attempted encroachment on the school's land on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 2:00 a.m.

The Presidency says it has no involvement in the alleged encroachment on GIS' land.

According to reports, the incident involved one Chief Superintendent Ibrahim Opoku of the WIP unit of the Office of the President and two others.

The presidency stated emphatically in a statement that it had no interest whatsoever in the piece of land under discussion.

It also stated that no officer, agent or assign has been directed to secure or interfere in the said portion of land belonging to GIS.

The statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, clarified that the media had misreported the situation with the Chief Superintendent.

The Presidency explained that Chief Superintendent Ibrahim Opoku was not involved in any attempt to encroach on GIS land.

Rather, he had chanced upon an altercation between the two tipper truck drivers and the security officers at GIS and had stopped to help resolve the situation.

It added that the Chief Superintendent, who was at the site when the police arrived, was enjoined to submit his credentials at the police station following his invitation in accordance with standard operating procedures.

To investigate the alleged encroachment, the Office of the President has filed a formal complaint with the Inspector General of Police.

The Presidency further urged Ghanaians to disregard any assertions to the contrary as false.

GIS threatens legal action against encroachers

The Management of the Ghana International School (GIS) has threatened legal action to protect the school’s land and property at Cantonments.

This was after some persons threatened to deliver blocks on part of the property on Saturday, August 31, claiming a section of the school’s land had been sold to an unknown individual.

The GIS security team resisted the action until a team from the Cantonments police station was deployed to assess the situation.

Ghanaweb.com reported that a plain-clothed individual in a Toyota Camry, who reportedly identified himself as Chief Superintendent Ibrahim Opoku of the VVIPU of the Office of the President, insisted that the truck be allowed into the school.

The police then took the persons in the tipper truck and the Toyota Camry to the local police station. GIS authorities were also invited to assist in the investigation.

Ablakwa fingers Gabby’s wife in state capture scandal

YEN.com.gh reported that Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, North Tongu Member of Parliament, has implicated the wife of Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko in an illegal sale of state land.

According to Ablakwa, Nana Adjoa Hackman had illegally acquired property from the state while she was a board member of GNPC.

He said the property belonged to Ghana's Judicial Service and now hosts the Asaase Broadcasting Corporation.

