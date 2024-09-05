Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, North Tongu Member of Parliament, has implicated the wife of Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko in an illegal sale of state land

According to Ablakwa, Nana Adjoa Hackman had illegally acquired property from the state while she was a board member of GNPC

He said the said property belonged to the Judicial Service of Ghana and now hosts the Asaase Broadcasting Corporation

The North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has named Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko’s wife in his latest exposé on politically exposed persons illegally acquiring state lands.

Ablakwa had earlier claimed that the property housing Asaase Broadcasting Company’s (ABC) headquarters in Accra was illegally acquired from the state.

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa says Nana Adjoa Hackman bought the property housing ABC's headquarters when she was an Akufo-Addo appointee.

He said the property belonged to the Judicial Service of Ghana and was illegally sold by the government to a private entity.

However, reacting to the allegations, Asaase Broadcasting Company said the claims were misleading and false, and Lilly Homes Limited legally acquired their headquarters through legitimate means.

In a twist of events, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has said that Lilly Homes, owned by Nana Adjoa Hackman, the wife of Gabby Otchere-Darko, had illegally acquired her property from the state.

Describing the rebuttal from ABC as disingenuous, he explained that the claim that Asaase’s headquarters belongs to the Judicial Service was derived from a writ filed by the service at court in its legal action to retrieve its property from Lilly Homes and other encroachers.

He also stated that Lilly Homes Limited is owned solely by Nana Adjoa Hackman, a co-owner of Asaase Broadcasting Company.

Ablakwa said ABC’s attempts to portray the relationship between Lilly Homes and Asaase as a mere landlord-tenant relationship was dishonest and misleading.

He further revealed that when Lilly Homes acquired ABC headquarters, Nana Adjoa Hackman was an Akufo-Addo appointee on the GNPC board.

Thus, his reference to her as a politically exposed person in the transaction was not a misrepresentation, as Asaase alluded to.

Ablakwa also maintained that the government of Ghana has yet to refute the Judicial Service’s claim of encroachment on its land and has instead announced that it has initiated negotiations with the Chief Justice to find an amicable resolution to the matter.

Judicial Service sues AG over land encroachment

The Judicial Service of Ghana has filed a lawsuit against the Attorney General, the Lands Commission, and an oil company over an encroachment on its land.

The Judicial Service, in its writ, stated that the parcel of land opposite the American Embassy in Cantonments and six bungalows situated on it had been encroached upon.

The solicitor for the Judicial Service, Mandy Dzifa Kwawukume, stated in the writ that the space being encroached upon had served as home to several justices, including Justice Yaw Appau, Justice CJ Honyenugah, and Justice Vida Akoto Bamfo.

She noted that the encroachment affected 14 residences, including one belonging to the Robin Batu family.

The Judicial Service is seeking to halt the development of the land and reclaim the property.

The Service is praying the court to declare that it is the lawful occupant of the land and bungalows opposite the American Embassy.

