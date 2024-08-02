Akufo-Addo has restated his commitment to a free and fair electoral process and an uneventful power transfer during and after the 2020 elections

He said it was very important that Ghana works hard to maintain its position as the beacon of democracy on the continent

He charged media personnel and citizens to be alert and proactive to fish out false news and prevent their spread

President Akufo-Addo has reiterated his promise to ensure a peaceful electoral process and power transfer during and after the 2024 general elections.

He noted that Ghana’s role as a beacon of democracy in the sub-continent and across the world would not be jeopardised under his watch.

Akufo-Addo says he would not allow Ghana to lose its democratic credentials due to an electoral conflict.

Source: Getty Images

He said this during his address at the Ghana Report Summit in Accra, which was themed “Dealing with Misinformation and Disinformation—Election 2024.”

Akufo-Addo, in a Myjoyonline reportage, stated that the upcoming general elections are very charged and demand high vigilance in the run-up.

He urged the media and citizens to remain alert and proactive in combating the malicious spread of misinformation and disinformation.

He warned that if left unchecked, the spread of false information could significantly undermine the electoral process, putting Ghana on the path to chaos and destruction.

He charged the media to play a critical role in ensuring accurate information dissemination and debunking false information.

The President also advised against actions that could incite tensions in the country.

He urged Ghanaians to protect and promote the peace and stability of the nation by fostering a calm and respectful environment as the country heads to the polls.

Akufo-Addo rubbishes Agyapadie document

Earlier, President Nana Akufo-Addo also rubbished the purported “Agyapadie” document, which suggests a state capture scheme by the Akyem people.

Akufo-Addo said it was a document fabricated by his opponents to undermine his political career.

Speaking at the Ghana Report Summit, he also said the document was disinformation posing a danger to democracy.

“This baseless accusation is yet another example of the malicious tactics used to undermine my credibility and integrity."

Akufo-Addo noted that this was not the first time there were alleged disinformation attacks against him, citing claims he trafficked narcotics and was of ill health that emerged over the years.

The President used his speech to highlight the dangers of false information in the democratic process.

He said Ghana needed to strengthen regulatory frameworks to hold individuals and organisations accountable for spreading false information.

President Akufo-Addo also stressed the need for politicians to commit to truthfulness and transparency.

Akufo-Addo goofs at DRIP launch

YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo made a blunder at the District Road Improvement Programme (DRIP) launch on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Accra.

He had mistakenly mentioned the name of John Mahama as a member of his government while touting his administration's achievements.

The President's mistake was met with an uproar, after which he apologised and retracted his statement.

Source: YEN.com.gh