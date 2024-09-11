Efua Ghartey Makes History, Elected First Woman President Of Ghana Bar Association
Efua Ghartey has made history by becoming the first woman president of the Ghana Bar Association.
The election took place at the association's congress in Kumasi on September 11.
Ghartey’s election has been hailed as a significant milestone. She polled 1,278 votes to beat her closest contender, Agbesi Dzakpasu, who polled 1060.
Ghartey has 30 years of experience as a lawyer and ran for national president for the third time.
Her two previous attempts ended in losses to Tony Forson and Yaw Boafo, the current national president, by margins of 67 and 65 votes, respectively.
Ghartey described her election as a dream come true in a statement released after her victory.
In the Vice Presidential race, Victoria Barth polled 1624 of the total votes to win, defeating Ebenezer Kwaitoo, who polled 495 votes.
