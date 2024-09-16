The former NDC National Chairman, Dr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has made some suggestions about why several NPP staffers are running for office

According to him, these staffers doubt their party would be able to retain power in the upcoming elections

According to Ofosu Ampofo, Dr Bawumia’s sister, his economic affairs advisor, and his spokesperson, Dr Gideon Boako, have all joined parliamentary races

Former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has suggested the ruling New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) doubts about its electoral fortunes are pushing some staff members into parliamentary races.

He said several of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s staff have joined parliamentary races nationwide to secure jobs as they do not believe they would be employed after the 2024 elections.

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo says the NPP does not trust it will win the 2024 elections.

Source: Getty Images

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo made the claim at the weekend's campaign launch for Bismark Tetteh Nyarko, the NDC Upper Manya Krobo parliamentary candidate.

According to Ofosu Ampofo, Dr Bawumia’s sister, his economic affairs advisor, and his spokesperson, Dr Gideon Boako, have all joined parliamentary races.

He said the move reeked of losing faith in the party’s electoral success and was a strategic attempt to secure as many parliamentary seats as possible should the party go into opposition.

“This is a clear indication that even those closest to Dr Bawumia do not have confidence in his chances of becoming President," he said.

He said their latest move indicates their acknowledgement of the NDC’s probable victory in the 2024 elections.

“The NPP itself knows that John Dramani Mahama will win the next elections, so they are looking for positions where they can remain relevant in opposition," he said.

Ofosu Ampofo says Bawumia is a failure

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has also described the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as a failure.

He said the vice president has been shambolic as chairman of the Economic Management Team, which has resulted in the country’s worst economic crisis in recent history.

He said that before the 2016 elections, which saw the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government ousted by the incumbent New Patriotic Party administration, President Akufo-Addo had touted Dr Bawumia's economic prowess, even labelling him an economic whizkid.

He said it was disappointing to see the state of the economy now.

Ofosu Ampofo defends Mahama’s 24-hour week

YEN.com.gh reported that the former National Democratic Congress (NDC) National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has blamed Ghana’s eight-hour working cycle for the country’s slow development and high poverty rate.

He stated that because the country only works eight hours a day, it has prevented it from realising its true production potential.

He noted that this has kept a significant portion of the population unemployed and underutilised the country’s human resources.

Proofread by Berlinda Entsie, journalist and copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh