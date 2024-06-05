The former National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has described Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia as a complete failure

The former National Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has described the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, as a failure.

He said the vice president has been shambolic as chairman of the Economic Management Team, which has resulted in the country’s worst economic crisis in recent history.

He said that before the 2016 elections, which saw the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government ousted by the incumbent New Patriotic Party administration, President Akufo-Addo had touted Dr Bawumia's economic prowess, even labelling him an economic whizkid.

He said it was disappointing to see the state of the economy now.

Bawumia is trying to distance himself from the mess

Ofosu Ampofo also stated that Dr Bawumia, on his campaign trail, has been trying to distance himself from the economic mismanagement of the ruling government.

However, Ofosu Ampofo insists the vice president cannot absolve himself of the mess created.

He noted that Dr Bawumia is proposing new policies and ideas to revitalize the economy, forgetting that he remains the chairman of the economic management team and can implement those changes now so that Ghanaians can have a reprieve.

He said the vice president has failed woefully in his position, and the only way forward is to vote the NPP out.

Ampofo urged Ghanaians to take cues from the South Africans, whose recent elections saw the dominant ANC lose its majority in parliament, to vote out the NPP and chart a new path ahead.

Bawumia dares Mahama to a debate

YEN.com.gh reported that the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has challenged the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, to a debate ahead of the December 7 polls.

According to Dr Bawumia, the debate would allow Ghanaians to assess each candidate's solutions to the country’s economic challenges.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Director of Communication for Dr Bawumia, Dennis Miracles Aboagye, to announce the commencement of the vice president’s 2024 election campaign.

