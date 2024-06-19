Professor Jane Naana Opoku Agyemang, The NDC flagbearer John Mahama's running mate, has been honoured with the title Pognaa Piirima

The title was bestowed on her by the Paramount Chief of the Sankana Traditional Area, Naa Pagranige Saakoe Mornah III

Pognaa Piirima in Dagaare means Mother of the Rocks

The Sankana Traditional Council has honoured Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang with a traditional leadership title on her visit to the area during the celebration of the Kalibi Tigri festival over the weekend.

The running mate of the National Democratic Congress’ flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, received the honorary title of Pognaa Piirima for her contribution to the area's development.

Pognaa Piirima is Dagaare for 'Mother of the Rocks'.

Pognaa Piirima is Dagaare for ‘Mother of the rocks’.

Naa Pagranige Saakoe Mornah III, the Paramount Chief of Sankana, stated that the title was to celebrate the professor’s immense contribution to education and development within the traditional area and across the country.

He said the title was intended to solidify the bond and mutual respect between the people of Sankana and Jane Opoku Agyeman.

He said Opoku-Agyemang’s contribution to the Sankana area has been exemplary and urged her to do more exploits in the community.

Jane Opoku-Agyemang reacts to honour

Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang received the honour and said the title held such significant sentimental value to her.

She said some of her earliest research as an academic was conducted within the Sankana community.

She also said that, as Education Minister during the Mahama administration, she had made significant strides in improving the educational infrastructure in the community.

She expressed her immense gratitude to the people and Chiefs of Sankana for the honour bestowed on her.

Opoku-Agyemang assured the people of Sankana that if John Mahama wins the impending presidential elections, she will ensure that Sankana enjoys considerable progress.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang had been enskinned as the Ziinaya Daana of the Samini Traditional Area in the Northeast Region.

Ziinaya Daana means ‘Queen of development and light.’

