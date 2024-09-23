Kotoka International Airport Evacuated As Passenger Is Detained For Having Smoking Luggage
A man was detained after his luggage was seen smoking at the Kotoka International Airport.
The incident reportedly occurred at the airport's Terminal 3 Departure Hall on Sunday, September 22.
The luggage that was emitting smoke was detected in the baggage wrap area. This security concern prompted a quick response from the Operations Room of the Aviation Security Department at the airport.
The security team isolated the bag, and passengers in the terminal were subsequently evacuated according to existing emergency protocols.
In a statement, the Ghana Airports Company Limited disclosed that the passenger involved had been handed over to the National Investigations Bureau (NIB) for interrogation.
The Ghana Airports Company Limited also cautioned passengers not to travel with batteries, in line with International Civil Aviation Regulations.
The company noted that luggage containing prohibited items will be confiscated, and the owner will be handed over to authorities.
Ghana Airports Company Limited's management expressed gratitude to passengers in the departure hall for their cooperation during the evacuation, emphasising that passenger safety remains their top priority.
British nationals nabbed at KIA
Meanwhile, two British nationals were picked up at the Kotoka International Airport for attempting to transport narcotics to the UK.
The arrest happened on Monday, June 10, 2024, as the duo were about to board a British Airways flight to Gatwick.
The Narcotics Control Commission collaborated with the UK National Crime Agency for the arrest.
Nigerian jailed for narcotics trafficking
YEN.com.gh also reported that a Nigerian was given a 10-year prison sentence after he was nabbed while trying to smuggle narcotics out of Ghana.
Pascal Okafor Ezugwu, aged 32, reportedly had 90 thumb-sized pellets of narcotics on him when he was arrested on his way out of the country.
NACOC had assured Ghanaian citizens at the time that they would ensure public safety by working to prevent the sale and trafficking of any narcotics.
