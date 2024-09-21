Manchester United fans blame Ten Hag for poor decision after Crystal Palace draw

Manchester United fans feel a key decision by manager Erik ten Hag shifted the course of their match against Crystal Palace.

The Red Devils missed the chance to secure back-to-back Premier League victories, as they were held to a 0-0 draw by a determined Palace side at Selhurst Park on Saturday evening.

United dominated possession and created several chances but failed to capitalize. Meanwhile, Oliver Glasner’s side also threatened, with Eberechi Eze missing two clear opportunities.

In the second half, Ten Hag aimed to shift the game by introducing Marcus Rashford, Manuel Ugarte, and Rasmus Højlund, replacing Joshua Zirkzee, Christian Eriksen, and Amad Diallo.

However, the decision to bring off Dutchman Zirkzee has left United fans unimpressed.

Reacting on social media, one fan said: “Shouldn’t have taken off Zirkzee…we lost that link as soon as he left.”

Another tweeted: “Zirkzee shouldn't have gone off....even Amad was creating chances. Wrong subs totally.”

A third fan added: “Zirkzee should have stayed on, game changed after he went off.”

