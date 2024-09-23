A taxi driver, Paul Evename, has been jailed for life after being found guilty of murdering his girlfriend at Madina

His victim was a third-year Banking and Finance student at the University of Professional Studies, Accra

Evename pleaded with his family and that of his deceased girlfriend to forgive him for the killing which occurred on November 12, 2015

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The High Court in Accra has sentenced a taxi driver, Paul Evename, to life imprisonment for murdering his girlfriend at Madina in Accra.

His girlfriend, Jennifer Attieku, was a third-year Banking and Finance student at the University of Professional Studies.

The fatal stabbing took place in November 2015

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaian Times reported that the jury found Evename guilty by unanimous decision.

The murder occurred on November 12, 2015. Evename pleaded with his family and that of his deceased girlfriend to forgive him for his actions.

Evename had been arguing with Attieku, who decided to end the relationship. He, in turn, threatened to kill her two days before the eventual murder.

Attieku informed her brother of the threat, and they both reported it to the police.

On November 12, 2015, Evename bought a kitchen knife and went to a hostel where Attieku was lodging, where he stabbed her multiple times, killing her. HE subsequently tried to take his own life.

In another similar stabbing incident recently, a level 200 student was stabbed to death after stabbing her boyfriend in a fit of jealousy.

The young lady had rushed to her boyfriend's house on an Okada after a friend told her her boyfriend had brought a different woman into his house.

The police say the boyfriend stabbed her in the spur of the moment after wrestling the knife from her.

Mother and kids stabbed to death at Kasoa

YEN.com.gh reported that a mother and her two kids were stabbed to death at Net Link Estate in Kasoa. The middle-aged woman, Alberta Armah Hagan, and her daughters were found with stab wounds.

The incident left their community in a state of shock and mourning. Her deceased kids were aged nine months and six years old, while one other kid, a six-year-old boy, was wounded.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh