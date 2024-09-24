The New Patriotic Party running mate, Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has disclosed that his future government will rename the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)

He said initial attempts to rename the university after its founder had hit a snag due to a delay by the Education Minister

He said his government saw it as a matter of necessity to rename the university to reflect the great achievement of Nana Opoku-Ampomah

Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, the running mate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has disclosed that his future government will rename the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

According to him, if the New Patriotic Party retains power in the December 7 elections, the university will be renamed the Opoku-Ampomah University of Professional Studies.

He made this declaration during a campaign tour in the Ashanti Region.

Nana Opoku-Ampomah, the Paramount Chief of Amoafo-Bekwai in the Ashanti Region, founded the Institute of Professional Studies, later known as the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

He was also the Institute’s first director.

During his campaign visit to the area, NAPO told the chiefs and traditional leaders that one of Akufo-Addo’s aspirations was to rename several educational institutions after key personalities to honour them.

He noted that Akufo-Addo's request to name UPSA after Opoku-Ampomah had been delayed due to a glitch at the Education Ministry.

“He tasked him [the Education Minister] to send the bill to parliament for approval but has yet to submit it,” he said.

NAPO also noted that honouring Opoku-Ampomah by naming the university after him was a step in the right direction.

He said the Amoafo-Bekwai Paramount chief had used his personal funds to construct the school and thus deserved all the honour that came with it.

He urged the chiefs and the people in the area to vote for the NPP to ensure the university was renamed to honour their chief.

“Unless maybe we don’t come to power, we will continue to speak the truth because you can’t claim ownership of someone’s property,” he said.

Asogli rejects attempt to rename Ho University

Meanwhile, the Chiefs of the Asogli State have opposed the government’s attempt to rename the Ho Technical University after Ephraim Amu.

The decision initially revealed in February 2018, has drawn criticism from the Traditional Council due to the lack of consultation with key stakeholders.

Ephraim Amu is well known as the composer of 'Yen Ara Asase Ni,' one of Ghana's most popular patriotic songs.

During a press conference on Monday, April 22, 2024, they said the commitment to the plan was regrettable and disrespectful.

UG rejects attempts to rename it

YEN.com.gh reported that the vice chancellor of the University of Ghana, Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo, has spoken on suggestions that the school be named after the late political figure J. B. Danquah.

Speaking in an interview on Joy News, Prof. Appiah Amfo refuted the assertion that the school has not adequately recognised J. B. Danquah.

She noted different ways of recognising people who have contributed massively to developing Ghana's best university.

