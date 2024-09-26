The National Identification Authority said it would soon begin registering children aged between six and 14 years for Ghana Cards

It noted that the registration exercise demonstrated the government's efforts to ensure that all Ghanaians are on the national identification database

It said the service would begin in schools across selected districts in the country and would be available to Ghanaians outside Ghana as well

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has announced that it will soon begin issuing Ghana Cards to minors aged between six and 14.

It noted that registration for minors within this age bracket will start on October 7, 2024.

The NIA says it will start registering kids between 6 and 14 into the national identification system.

The NIA stated that the exercise affirms the government’s commitment to including every citizen in the national identification system.

The authority stated that the first registration phase will occur in schools in selected districts.

This, it noted, is to provide easy access to eligible children.

It hoped that targeting schools would streamline the process and make it convenient for parents and guardians to register their children.

Alfred Gazari, the NIA's Deputy Director of Operations, told Citi FM that including children in the national database is essential to achieving comprehensive identification for all Ghanaians.

He noted that the NIA had already commenced registering children aged between zero and five years and that this new exercise is the last registration phase.

He noted that The registration would be made available to Ghanaians living in and outside Ghana.

“Everybody needs the card; without it, you can’t do anything meaningful. It’s important we rope the 6 and 14 years in,” he said.

