Six people have been arrested over the lynching of a prison officer at Kasoa Iron City in the Central Region

The deceased officer, Lance Corporal Gideon Adu Boakye, was stationed at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison

The Prison Service administration has said it is working closely with the police to unravel the circumstances leading to the attack

Six people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a prison officer stationed at the Nsawam Medium Security Prison.

The officer, Lance Corporal Gideon Adu Boakye, was killed on September 29, 2024, at Kasoa Iron City.

Six people are in police custody over the killing of Lance Corporal Gideon Adu Boakye

Source: Getty Images

Adom News reported that the Ghana Prisons Service said two women and four men were arrested over the incident.

The suspects have been remanded as investigations into the killing continue.

Lance Corporal Adu Boakye had been on a visit to his relatives in Kasoa when he was allegedly attacked.

The prison service administration has said it is working closely with the police to uncover the full circumstances behind the attack.

It also warned that such actions often lead to harm against innocent people.

Three immigration officers escape lynching

Recently, three Ghana Immigration Service officers were accused of stealing GH¢200 from a trader at Assin Fosu and almost lynched.

When the confusion occurred, the personnel delivered pure water from the service's factory to a shop.

Ghanaweb reported that the GH¢200, used as bait, disappeared from the money box immediately after the officers had offloaded the water.

Chief saves man caught with married woman

YEN.com.gh reported thatBolewura Sarfo Kutuge Feso, the Paramount Chief of Bole Traditional Area, banished a man for sleeping with several married women in Bole.

Angry community members had initially planned to lynch him. The 40-year-old man was caught with another man’s wife on October 20, 2023, leading to his banishment.

The married woman he was caught with was protected at the Bolewura's Palace because of threats to her life.

In a similar incident in the Western Region, two persons accused of stealing three goats from a chop bar had their heads shaved with machetes after being caught.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh